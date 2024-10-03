ASX 200: The long and short of it – Oct 4, 2024

We take a look at the ASX 200 futures chart and identify bullish and bearish sectors of interest, to aid with index or stock analysis.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 3, 2024 9:48 PM
ASX 200 sector bias:

 

LONG:

  • Financials
  • Real estate
  • Utilities

 

SHORT:

  • Consumer discretionary

     

    NEUTRAL:

  • Consumer staples
  • Energy (recently oversold, may seek fresh shorts later)
  • Industrials (bullish overall but we’d like to see a deeper pullback first)
  • Information technology (appears overextended to the upside)
  • Materials
  • Communication services
  • Health Care

 

 

ASX 200 financials sector:

20241003asxFinancial

The ASX 200 financials sector reached a record high in mid September, although it has handed back close to 6% since (and in a relatively straight line). However, I suspect a swing low is nearing.

 

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) and National Australia Bank (NAB), the sector’s two largest stocks by market cap, are hinting at a swing low. And the sector itself is fast approaching the 50% retracement level of the August low to ATH, with the 8,000 handle just beneath.

 

Quite how much of a bounce we could be in for remains to be seen, but bears should at least tread carefully around these levels as the reward to risk seems unappealing to me.

 

 

ASX 200 real estate sector:

20241003asxRealEstate

The ASX real estate sector displays a decisively bullish trend structure on the daily chart. Prices recently hit a record high and since entered a small consolidation around the 2017 high, but momentum is now pointing higher to mark a potential breakout from a bullish pennant. The sector has also closed with a bullish engulfing day. I suspect another leg higher is now due.

 

However, keep in mind that the daily RSI reached overbought recently and a bearish divergence has since formed on the daily and weekly timeframe. Bulls therefore may want to keep tight stops and remain nimble for potential reversals lower.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

ASX 200 utilities sector:

20241003asxUtilities

The ASX 200 utilities sector finds itself at an interesting juncture, which on net favours a bullish breakout awaits. The weekly chart shows it is higher for a fourth week after a convincing bounce form the 50-week average and 50% retracement level.

 

The daily chart shows a strong rally from the YTD low to high and a 3-wave correction. The rally from the 200-day MA closed above trend resistance on Wednesday, although the sector is on track for a small doji – as it seems hesitant to break above the 2017 high for now.

 

Yet with the weekly and daily RSI (14) confirming bullish price action without being oversold or forming a bearish divergence, odds favour a break higher in my opinion.

 

 

ASX 200 consumer discretionary sector:

20241003asxConsumerDisc

The ASX 200 consumer discretionary sector appears to be in a spot of bother. Since the ATH set in August, a bearish engulfing and hanging man week have formed. The second candle of which is part of a lower high, and the monthly candles for August and September are also hanging man candles. A bearish divergence has also formed on the weekly chart.

 

The daily chart shows that prices have recently broken beneath trend support and the 50-day average, and momentum has continued lower today (albeit at a much slower pace). While the daily RSI (2) is oversold which suggest a small bounce could be due, the bias is for this market to head for the 3696.5 low – a break beneath which brings the bullish trendline from the October 2023 low into focus.

 

 

ASX 200 futures technical analysis:

20241003asx200

As mentioned in yesterday’s report, the ASX and Dow Jones currently share a strong correlation and are two indices that have held up well to the recent bout of risk off. Should appetite for risk return, they could be looking at fresh record highs sooner than later.

 

Dips around support levels are preferred for fresh bullish setups given the bullish trend structure on the daily chart. The 8139 low to 8177 high (July high) may be a potential support zone for bulls to keep an eye on.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Economic Calendar

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.