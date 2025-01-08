ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high

The ASX 200 looks like it could be setting up for a dip lower, but whether it is a big or small dip is likely down to whether Wall Street holds above its December lows.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:31 AM
banks_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It was not a bad year for the ASX 200 with its 7.4% gain, this is less than half of its low-to-high range of over 15%. Price action on the monthly chart also shows a few twists and turns along the way, even if it managed to hold above its 20-month EMA and close firmly above its 10-mont EMA. However, December’s bearish engulfing month for December at its record high stands out, and this has me on guard for another dip lower.

20250108asx200mn1

 

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis

The weekly chart shows the ASX 200 trades within a strong bullish channel, although it could still allow for some further downside and retest of its lower trendline before the bullish trend resumes. The April high and December low land between 7699 – 7995 for potential support, should losses arrive hard and fast.

 

The daily chart shows a 3-wave move from the December low, although the third leg is losing bullish momentum. Two small shooting stars have also formed, and if prices are to close around current levels today then we’ll have a third. Also note that prices are struggling to hold above the 50-day SMA or retest the FOMC high. And given the multi-week bearish RSI (14) divergence and the fact that the daily RSI (2) is approaching overbought only adds to the case for a swing high to form.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

 

Bears could seek to fade into moves towards the FOMC high with a view to initially target the 8100 handle and 200-day SMA near the 8000 handle. Although a potentially supporting factor for bears to mull over is that Wall Street indices are holding above their post-FOMC lows from December 18th.

 

For now, I suspect we’re in for at least a cheeky swing lower. But buyers could be lurking around the 200-day SMA or lower trendline. And as a Trump presidency favours a higher Wall Street, the ASX 200 could eventually rally higher as well.

20250108asx200

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX Indices

Latest market news

View more
USD stands firm as ISM services delivers a sobering start to 2025
Yesterday 10:31 PM
USD/JPY Clears December High Ahead of US NFP Report
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Gold Forecast: Bullish Pressure Sets the Tone for the Start of the Year
Yesterday 08:14 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Rest After Five-Week Run
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Rejected…So Far
Yesterday 07:31 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX
Yesterday 07:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
USD stands firm as ISM services delivers a sobering start to 2025
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:31 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 18, 2024 10:16 PM
        Research
        ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 17, 2024 10:06 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.