ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI

The ASX 200 index is eyeing a record high. But with SPI 200 futures dragging its heels below resistance looms and the Fed unlikely to cut soon, an immediate breakout is not on my horizon. Even though an eventual breakout seems inevitable.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:47 PM
aus_02
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Central Bank policies regained the limelight this week, with Australia’s softer-than-expected CPI figures for Q4 paving the way for the RBA to cut rates by 25bp in February. The 3.2% y/y print for trimmed mean placed it beneath the consensus and RBA’s own forecasts, and the 0.5% q/q trimmed mean print was its slowest rate of growth since Q2 2021 (the post-pandemic average was 0.9%.  

 

The Australian dollar was broadly lower against its FX major peers, with markets now pricing in four cuts this year. While I’ll concede a February cut (or at least signal of a cut) is due, I remain doubtful that we’ll see the level of easing money markets are pricing in. Especially when the Fed are in no rush to cut with an elevated interest rate themselves, as a lower AUD simply imports higher prices. And that could cap gains for the ASX 200, even if it is on the cusp of reaching a new record high.

 

There were no fireworks after Federal Reserve held interest rates at 4.25 – 4.5%, and as I suspected are in no rush to continue cutting rates. Economic data remains robust, inflationary pressures are building, and we’re yet to see how hawkish Trump’s policies could turn out to be.

 

The BOC (Bank of Canada) cut their cash rate by -25% to 3% as expected but warned that Trump’s tariffs could cause persistent inflation, lifted their CPI forecast to 2.3% from 2.2% in 2025. Markets now see a 50% chance of another 25bp cut in March, but it seems apparent that we’re at or near the end of the BOC’s easing cycle.

 

20250130marketsCI

  

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 00:00 – Chinese New Year
  • 10:50 – JP foreigner bond, stock purchases
  • 11:00 – NZ business confidence (ANZ)
  • 11:30 – AU import, export prices, RBA bulletin
  • 14:20 – RBA Assistant Governor Jones peaks
  • 21:00 – EU GDP, business sentiment (ESI)
  • 00:15 – ECB interest rate decision
  • 00:30 – US GDP, PCE prices, spending (Q4)
  • 00:45 – ECN press conference

 

Indices FY

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

 

ASX 200, SPI 200 technical analysis:

With the ASX 200 cash index honing in on its all-time high, I want to assess the likelihood of it breaking about it. It is reasonable to think that it will eventually, but I am not convinced it will be immediately when I compare it to the ASX 200 futures chart (SPI 200 on the right).

 

Price action on the SPI shows a less enthusiastic rally to this week’s high, with less upside travel from its 10 and 20-day EMAs. The pullback on Tuesday also tested its 20-day EMA while the ASX 200 cash market remained above its own. A bearish divergence has formed on both of their daily RSI (2), and while the RSI (14) is confirming the move higher on the ASX cash market, a small bearish divergence has formed on the SPI RSI (14). The SPI has also stalled just beneath its monthly R1 pivot.

 

I therefore assume that upside potential for both is limited over the near-term, and that could favour bears seeking to fade into upside pops.

20250130asxspi200

 

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis

The 1-hour chart shows the ASX 200 is grinding higher with a bearish divergence on the RSI (14). Support was found at the weekly VPOC (volume point of control), just above the weekly pivot point. A bullish hammer has also formed at the close to suggest a bounce over the near term. But due to the resistance levels overhead including the weekly R1 pivot (8450), monthly R1 pivot (8469) and historical weekly VPOC (8493), the preference is to seek evidence of a swing high or false break around the 8500 level. Bears could seek bearish reversal candles such as inverted hammers, or spikes that close back beneath one of the resistance levels.

 

Such a move could still allow the ASX 200 cash index to tease its own record high without committing to a full breakout. And should we see a momentum shift at the highs, it could signal a deeper pullback for the SPI 200.

20250130spi200

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session Australia Australia 200 ASX

Latest market news

View more
U.S. Dollar Rallies on Fed Statement, Pulls Back on Presser
Today 09:33 PM
EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
Today 08:20 PM
FOMC Instant Reaction: Powell Threads the Needle, Longer Pause in Play?
Today 07:58 PM
USD/CAD Unfazed by BoC Rate-Cut Ahead of Fed Decision
Today 05:25 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: The Barrel Moves Toward the Critical $70 Zone
Today 04:52 PM
Gold Rally Tests Key Support After XAU/USD Threat at ATH
Today 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_02
ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:47 PM
    aus_09
    AUD/USD knocked lower for a second day heading into key inflation report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:56 PM
      japan_08
      USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 27, 2025 11:16 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 23, 2025 10:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.