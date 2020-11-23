AstraZeneca: Key support at 7766p
AstraZeneca, the global biopharmaceutical company, reported: "Positive high-level results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of AZD1222 in the UK and Brazil showed the vaccine was highly effective in preventing COVID-19, the primary endpoint, and no hospitalisations or severe cases of the disease were reported in participants receiving the vaccine."
From a chartist point of view, the stock price remains in consolidation mode. A key support base has formed at 7766p. In addition, a counterattack line pattern took shape on the 20th of November. The daily RSI (14) has landed on a support around 30% and is reversing up. The 50DMA started to flatten out. As long as 7766 is support, a rebound is expected towards the upper end of the consolidation range at 8848p. Caution: a break below 7766p would call for a reversal down trend towards 7121 (gap).
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
