ASOS shares back to crazy normal after profits rise 1

ASOS said its new year was off to a flying start after annual profit rose just 1% to £47.5m. Total retail sales +17% to £1.12bn […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 20, 2015 1:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

ASOS said its new year was off to a flying start after annual profit rose just 1% to £47.5m.

  • Total retail sales +17% to £1.12bn
  • UK sales + 27% (+23% in 2014/15)
  • International sales +11%
  • Gross margin rising 20 basis points
  • 2015-2016 sales growth forecast: 20% (19% in 2014/15)

 

“We remain focused on achieving our next staging post of £2.5bn sales,” said the firm, which remains AIM-listed despite its £2.4bn market value.

Having recovered from a tough 2014, with three profit warnings, and a crippling warehouse fire, hitting its full-year target is no mean feat.

It’s worth remembering though that ASOS’s shares have fallen from lofty heights, with recovery still some way off.

 

ASOS SHARE PRICE TREND

ASOS PRICE TREND ILLUSTRATION

Please click image to enlarge

 

‘Faster fashion’ catching up

That likely reflects the fact that ‘Fast fashion’ retail has not stood still since ASOS’s dominance of the sector paused last year.

Upstarts like Boohoo and Zalando have often exceeded the older firm’s growth rates.

A shareholder base largely made up of institutional investors and wealthy individuals leaves ‘fast trading’ as the main use for the ‘fast fashion’ purveyor’s underlying stock.

The lack of dividend and a five-year beta that’s more than 100% higher than the fashion sector average, according to Reuters data, help explain ASOS’s frequent appearance among the LSE’s biggest shorts.

 

Back to crazy

Shorts of the underlying stock don’t seem to be favoured currently—look at its confident advance from 2015 lows.

However, that orderly rise is less than typical judging from this share’s notorious volatility.

Slightly more chaos has returned in the current session—the range in the opening hour alone was 9%.

Retracement towards the recently formed uptrend would be the expectation once the very near-term wave becomes definitively overextended.

Confirmation of that could be signalled by the Slow Stochastic indicator retreating from its current overbought state.

The short-term trend bisects a moderate support around 3038.9p, close to a 38.2% interval of the day’s rise so far.

61.8% is also crossed by the trend and the 50-hour moving average at about 2949.2p.

 

 

HOURLY CHART

ASOS HOURLY POST FULL YEAR RESULTS 20TH OCTOBER 2015

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.