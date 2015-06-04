Asian stocks mostly up on Greek deal hopes

Most Asian stock markets traded higher today (June 4th) on hopes that Greece can reach a deal with its creditors. The country must repay a €300 million (£216 million) International Monetary Fund loan tomorrow.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras travelled to Brussels yesterday where he was presented with a new plan to solve Greece's debt crisis. The talks are still going on over budget reforms Greece needs to carry out in order to get access to bailout loans. Investors' hopes are rising that both sides would be able to come to a deal by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, the Chinese market experienced a choppy session on signs of a further tightening up on lending practices at brokerages.

The Shanghai index closed 0.8 per cent higher at 4,947.10, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.7 per cent to 20,488.19, while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.5 per cent to 2,072.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.4 per cent to 27,551.89. However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.4 per cent to 5,504.30.