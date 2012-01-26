Asian stocks may push higher Australian dollar keeps rising

Asian stocks are set to open mildly higher today despite negative offshore leads. Stocks fell after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its highest level […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 26, 2012 9:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks are set to open mildly higher today despite negative offshore leads. Stocks fell after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its highest level since 2008.

Banks were the largest drag on the S&P500 overnight as investors revised earnings estimates based on the US Federal Reserve maintaining its record low rates into 2014.

That news continued to send risk assets higher elsewhere, with the Australian dollar rising above 1.06 US cents and the Euro up above 1.31 against the US dollar.

Copper traded just shy of US$2.89/lb, a remarkable bounce when compared to a few months ago when it was looking like testing the US$3/lb level.

Gold last traded at US$1718/oz while silver also rallied above US$33.40/oz.

Asian traders will be eyeing meeting minutes of the Bank of Japan when they are released today. Of key interest will be the willingness and urgency to step in and stop the yen’s appreciation against the dollar. The US dollar last traded at 77.42 against the Japanese yen ahead of the meeting minutes being released – pointing to an expectation of strong comments against further appreciation.

In Japanese corporate news, Nintendo – the largest global maker of video game machines – reported losses more than three times the previous amount as competitors like Apple and Sony put pressure on volumes. The Kyoto based company expects to report a net loss of around US$828m in the year ending May.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.