Asian stocks down as US Fed hints at interest rate hike

Fed officials have become less concerned about the slowing down of the economy overseas.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2015 10:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks traded lower today (October 29th) on speculation that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as December.

Fed officials suggested at the end of a two-day meeting yesterday that they had become less concerned in recent weeks about the slowing down of the economy overseas. 

They signalled that they will assess if it was time to raise rates at their next meeting.

In September, the Fed left short-term rates unchanged amid worries about weak growth abroad, particularly in China.

Meanwhile, unexpectedly strong Japanese industrial output data dimmed expectations of additional easing from the Bank of Japan.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.6 per cent to 22,819.94, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.3 per cent to 5,266.90 and South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.4 per cent to 2,034.16. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.2 per cent at 18,935.71 and China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent to 3,387.32. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.