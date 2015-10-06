Asian shares up on Japan stimulus hopes

Asian stocks traded higher today (October 6th) as investors hoped for new stimulus from Japan's central bank.

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda is due to speak later today and some analysts expect that he will hint at more measures to boost the economy.

Japan's economy has weakened in the past few weeks, creating expectations of policy easing when the central banks updates its economic forecasts on October 30th.

Sentiment was also lifted by speculation that the Federal Reserve will not start raising interest rates until next year after the release of weak US jobs data.

The US nonfarm payrolls report for September showed the employers created 142,000 jobs, below the expected 203,000 in a Reuters forecast.

Unemployment remained steady at 5.1 per cent, according to the Labor Department. Investors took the lower-than-expected jobs data as a sign the Fed is unlikely to begin tightening monetary policy soon.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.4 per cent to 18,265.38 and South Korea's Kospi added 0.7 per cent to 1,991.47. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.1 per cent to 21,875.34, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4 per cent to 5,168.90. Markets in mainland China are closed until tomorrow.