Asian open USD weaker ahead of US CPI

Dollar bears returned in force overnight, pushing the US dollar index to a 7-day low and back beneath its 50-day eMA.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 9, 2021 4:57 PM
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar was the weakest major currency overnight, falling broadly lower against its peers and placed EUR/USD as the biggest gainer and USD/CHF as the weakest pair of the session.

EUR/USD now sits at 6-day high and closed above the 50 and 100-day eMA. Friday’s bullish engulfing candle (which formed part of a bullish 2-bar reversal) suggests a corrective swing low has formed and bullish momentum has now realigned itself with the longer-term bullish trend. Yesterday’s bullish candle also closed convincingly above its retracement line.

  • The bias remains bullish above the 1.2043-50 support zone (although bulls could consider bullish entries within the range of yesterday’s candle)
  • The initial bullish target is just below the 1.2189 high and a break above here brings the 1.2349 high into focus.
  • A break below 1.2043 invalidates the bullish bias

GBP/CHF has pulled back slightly from last week’s high, but not at a rate of momentum which concerns our core bullish view. We remain bullish above the 1.2205 – 1.2260 support zone on the daily chart, so any low volatility retracements towards this support level may be considered for bulls to buy dips. Alternatively they could wait for a break above last week’s high at 1.2373 before assuming bullish continuation. The British pound closed to its highest level since April 2018 overnight, taking advantage of the back of a weaker US dollar.

USD/JPY fell to 7-day low after printing two bearish hammers on Friday and Monday. Given it is now on track for a bearish engulfing week (and having seen a clear rejection of the 50-week eMA at last week’s high) we’re now exploring its potential to provide a deeper retracement than originally envisaged. A stochastic sell-signal has appeared on the daily charts and the next support level for bears to conquer is around eh 104.40 high. A break beneath here 103.33 and 102.60 lows into focus for bears.

The Australian dollar rose to a 9-day high after printing a bullish closing Marabuzo candle and stochastic buy signal on Monday at its 50-day eMA. Momentum appears favourable for bullish setups on intraday timeframes, although note should be taken of resistance levels (targets) nearby at 0.7764 and 0.7820.


US jobs layoffs eased in December

US job openings increased slightly in December whilst layoffs eased, which suggests weak employment was more likely to due companies holding back from hiring in the midst of the pandemic. It therefor begs the question as to whether the employment market can regain speed faster than initially feared, but of course the strength of the employment market will likely be hinged upon the efficiency of the vaccine rollout and delivery of Biden’s stimulus package.


Wall Street remains anchored to record highs

US indices remained anchored around all-time highs during a relatively low-volatility session. Bears appear hesitant to jump in and bulls seem reluctant to sell. The S&P 500 was essentially flat by the close (+0.05%) whilst the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nadaq-100 etched up gains of 0.1% and 0.13%.

The ASX 200 failed to break above 6,893.70 resistance yesterday and produced a bearish engulfing candle at its multi-month highs. Technically, the minor reversal is no major surprise, given the 6,894 region has proven to be a pivotal level historically by acting as resistance in November 2019 and support in February 2020. For now, price action may appeal to mean-reversion traders who seek to sell into the highs but, further out, we are on guard for a bullish breakout. It is rare to see breakouts successfully clear an important level on its first attempt anyway, so we’ll give it time.


Oil and copper outshine gold

Gold prices rose for a third consecutive session above 1,800, yet beyond that it remains difficult to become technically excited with a bullish case. The daily chart produced a bearish hammer yet price action is now trapped between the 100 and 200-day eMA. Until the picture becomes clearer on the daily chart gold is perhaps another market better suited to intraday holding times, as there are too many congestion zones and levels of S/R to scupper a directional move in either direction.

Copper prices have provided much cleaner price action for traders which sit just below an 8-year high. A strong bullish trend has formed on the daily chart and momentum suggests a breakout to new highs could be on the cards. Support was found at the 50-day eMA last week with a bullish engulfing candle and bullish hammer showing strong demand around 3.50.

WTI futures produced a seventh consecutive bullish session and closed to a fresh 52-week high. Although we remain sceptical of being too bullish around current levels, given a cluster of likely resistance around 59.77, 60.00 (round number) and 61.60. As noted by my colleague Joe Perry, inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) later today will be a key data point for price action over the near-term.


Up next: (Times are in Sydney GMT +11)

Inflation data from US overnight is the main economic calendar event. Whilst it will unlikely force the fed to act (as they are now willing to let inflation rise above 2% for an undisclosed amount of time) it could see expectations for the fed to change policy sooner than 2023 or 2024.


Related tags: Equities Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
FOMC Meeting Recap: US Dollar (DXY) Drops as Powell Feeds the Doves
Today 06:59 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US dollar in focus as attention turns to FOMC and NFP
Today 04:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls despite AMZN earnings & ahead of the Fed
Today 01:18 PM
US dollar analysis: DXY faces crucial test with FOMC, NFP and PMI data ahead
Today 11:30 AM
WTI Crude Oil Charts: Oil Demand vs FOMC Statement
Today 11:09 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:57 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
    stocks_06
    Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
      stocks_04
      Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 7, 2024 08:46 PM
        stocks_03
        Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 31, 2024 11:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.