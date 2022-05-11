Asian Open: US CPI didn’t provide the clear outcome traders hoped for

There was a lot of expectation that CPI would soften enough to provide confidence that inflation had peaked. Those expectations were not fulfilled.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 11, 2022 11:34 PM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Wednesday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -326.63 points (-1.02%) to close at 31,834.11
  • The S&P 500 index rose -65.87 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -378.299 points (-3.06%) to close at 11,967.56

 

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -15 points (-0.21%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,049.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -350 points (-1.33%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,863.64
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -379 points (-1.92%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 19,445.57
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -69 points (-0.52%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,161.77

 

20220512moversCI

There was a lot of expectation that CPI would soften enough to provide confidence that inflation had peaked. Those expectations were not fulfilled.

US inflation in April indeed was softer than March, just not as soft as expected. Food rose 0.9% m/m and 9.4% y/y whilst energy fell -2.7% m/m, yet rose 30.3% y/y. This led to some knee-jerk reactions across markets as they tried to decipher whether this was a good or bad print, and what it meant for the Fed’s hiking cycle. Ultimately, we don’t think it changes anything; the Fed are still on track for several 50bps hikes, 75-bps is not the base-case, and this report neither makes it more or less likely 75-bps hikes will be required. But what traders were clearly hoping for was a decisive signal that inflation has peaked, and they didn’t get it.

This led to some knee-jerk reactions on Wall Street index futures initially handing back their pre-emptive gains, rallying to a new intraday high before reversing lower again. We expect equities across Asia to face selling pressure today, although conditions could be choppy as traders face the same conundrum.

The US dollar remains support although currency pairs experienced similar spats of volatility before succumbing to the dollar’s strength. AUD/USD spiked above 70c before erasing the day’s gains, although USD/JPY is now a touch below 130.

  

Energy higher on geopolitical tensions

Kyiv were forced to reduce gas supplies from Russia via the capital on Wednesday, blaming interference from occupying Russian forces. Ukraine remains an important hub for Russia’s gas route to Europe and it is estimated to have dropped by around 25%. Yesterday. Oil prices rallied with WTI recovering back above $100 and closing above its 50-day eMA. Natural gas rallied for a second day to $7.66.

 

Gold is showing the promising signs of an important swing low

20220512goldCI

Gold recovered back above its 200-day average and trend support from the August low and formed a 2-day bullish reversal pattern (bullish piercing line). Furthermore, the 10-year breakevens (inflation expectations) rose +8 bps, and daily gold ETF flows rose at their fastest pace since January. Our bias now remains bullish above $1830, and a break above $1866 brings $1880 and $1892 resistance levels into focus.

 

ASX 200:

20220512moversASXci

 

ASX 200: 7064.7 (0.19%), 11 May 2022

  • Health Care (1.74%) was the strongest sector and Financial (-1.08%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 118 (59.00%) stocks advanced, 67 (33.50%) stocks declined

 

Outperformers:

  • +5.86% - Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (SNZ.AX)
  • +5.34% - Johns Lyng Group Ltd (JLG.AX)
  • +4.52% - A2 Milk Company Ltd (A2M.AX)

 

Underperformers:

  • -15.09% - Link Administration Holdings Ltd (LNK.AX)
  • -6.47% - Meridian Energy Ltd (MEZ.AX)
  • -5.21% - Chalice Mining Ltd (CHN.AX)

 

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

20220512calendarAEST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices ASX Gold

Latest market news

View more
Silver forecast: gold and silver set stage to extend 2024 gains
Today 03:06 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breaks Out, Tests 2024 High
Today 01:56 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX edges higher ahead of Powell & CPI data later this week
Today 01:02 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – July 8, 2024
Today 12:55 PM
EURUSD Outlook: French Political Uncertainties vs Fed Rate Cut Bets
Today 10:56 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup
Today 09:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Australian flag
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breaks Out, Tests 2024 High
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 01:56 PM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – July 8, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:55 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      NZD/USD: RBNZ statement likely to be short and not so sweet
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 03:36 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        US dollar remains on backfoot, GBP/USD to retest March highs?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 12:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.