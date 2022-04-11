Asian Open: Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower, 4-day rally on EUR/AUD

Pending inflation data for the US weighed on Wall Street overnight, seeing technology stocks lead the broader market lower.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 11, 2022 11:01 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Monday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -413.04 points (-1.19%) to close at 34,308.08
  • The S&P 500 index rose -75.75 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -337.051 points (-2.35%) to close at 13,990.21

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down 0 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,485.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -100 points (-0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 26,721.52
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 298 points (1.41%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 21,506.30
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -4 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,565.10
20220412moversCI

Bond yields continued to rise overnight and dampen appetite for equities as traders increasingly expected a 50-bps hike at next month’s FOMC meeting. Fed fund futures are now pricing in an 82.1% chance of a 50-bps hike, which saw the Nasdaq lead the way lower with a -2.35% decline and the Philadelphia semiconductor index (SOX) fall -2.4%. All S&P 500 fell -1.7% and all of its sectors were in the red led by energy and technology stocks, the Dow fell -1.2%.

ASX 200:

The ASX 200 scraped a 0.1% gain after handing back nearly all its earlier gains yesterday. Whilst 65% of its stocks advanced, 5 of its 11 sectors declined which underscores what a mixed bag it was overall. Yet its 1-day reversal pattern, close beneath 7500 and weak lead from Wall Street warns of the potential for weakness today.

Looking over the past week it been a defensive play with the consumer staples sector closing at a year-to-day high, and utilities rising to its highest level since August 2020. Meanwhile, the tech sector touched a 3-week intraday low yesterday and consumer discretionary technology hit a 1-month low. Until we see these pattern reverse it seems likely the ASX 200 will remain in a choppy phase with the potential for a deeper pullback before its trend resume.

20220412moversASXci

ASX 200: 7485.2 (0.10%), 11 April 2022

  • Financial (0.78%) was the strongest sector and Info Tech (-0.85%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 130 (65.00%) stocks advanced, 54 (27.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +10.14% - Zimplats Holdings Ltd (ZIM.AX)
  • +6.99% - Lake Resources NL (LKE.AX)
  • +5.99% - APM Human Services International Ltd (APM.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -5.8% - AVZ Minerals Ltd (AVZ.AX)
  • -5.61% - Yancoal Australia Ltd (YAL.AX)
  • -5.36% - A2 Milk Company Ltd (A2M.AX)

Dollar remains firm ahead of inflation data

The US dollar remains strong heading into today’s CPI data from the US. IN fact it is the strongest major month-to-date whilst the Japanese yen remains the weakest, helping USD/JPY rose to within a cast-whisker of the 2015 high overnight. USD/CAD rose to a 3-week high and tested its 200-day eMA from underneath, AUD/USD and NZD/USD hit a 14-day and 18—day low respectively.

The euro was also strong and extended its gains after Macron beat Le Pen in the first round of the French election. EUR/JPY rose almost 1% as it broke out of compression and approached the March high.

20220412euraudCI

EUR/AUD is also on focus as its 4-day rally is now probing trend resistance. It remains in a clear downtrend in the daily chart yet now within a retracement phase, helped by strong sentiment towards the euro after round 1 of the presidential election. Yet the bearish trendline is capping the rally, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement sits around 1.4710 and 20-day eMA at 1.4750. SO there is chance of a pullback from current levels or even a swing high to form, making the 1.4710/50 zone and important area to watch as it is clearly a pivotal level over the near-term.

 

Euro explained – a guide to the euro

 

Commodities performance was mixed

Gold initially touched a 4-week high and intraday break above 1950, yet its reversal and eventual close beneath that key resistance level shows of a hesitancy to properly breakout. Yet demand clearly resides around 1900 as each dip is gladly bought. Silver also saw a decent breakout of trend resistance and probed $25 to revitalise our bullish bias after a month of choppy retracement trading.

Up Next (Times in AEST)

20220412calendarAEST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex ASX Australia 200 EUR AUD

Latest market news

View more
Powell dangles a dovish carrot ahead of jobs, ISM: ASX 200, China A50
Yesterday 10:45 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Does USD/JPY Have a Date with 165?
Yesterday 06:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls in cautious trade ahead of Powell
Yesterday 01:19 PM
EUR/USD forecast: French elections uncertainty hangs over markets
Yesterday 01:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trade to watch
Yesterday 08:34 AM
Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
Yesterday 08:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Market chart
Powell dangles a dovish carrot ahead of jobs, ISM: ASX 200, China A50
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:45 PM
    Vote being posted in ballot box
    EUR/USD forecast: French elections uncertainty hangs over markets
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trade to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 08:34 AM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD outlook: RBA mins point to quarterly CPI figures for policy clues
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 05:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.