Asian Open: Russia to demand rubles for their oil, Wall Street lower

Wall Street indices pulled back from their highs overnight as bond yields continued to scream higher, as Fed officials maintained their hawkish rhetoric.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 23, 2022 10:10 PM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Wednesday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -448.96 points (-1.29%) to close at 34,358.50
  • The S&P 500 index rose -55.37 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -206.787 points (-1.41%) to close at 14,447.55

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 2 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,379.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -450 points (-1.62%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,590.16
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -114 points (-0.52%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 22,040.08
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -21 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,822.50
20220324moversCI

The invasion of Ukraine has entered its second month, and concerns over oil supplies has sent crude higher. Bonds also rose to send yields and equity markets lower with all Wall Street benchmarks in the red. 9 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors posted losses, led by health care and financials, with energy being the only one to post materials gains of 1.7% (utilities were only slightly higher).

The ASX 200 could struggle to test 7400 (today at least)

The ASX 200 closed above the February high and is less than 30 points from challenging 7400. But we doubt it will challenge that key level today. Upside volatility diminished yesterday and only 64.5% of stocks advancing, so it wasn’t the most confident of bullish closes. Besides, Wall Street is broadly lower, so today’s question is whether it can hold above its 200-day average it closed above yesterday, which sits at 7333.9.

But should it pull back we don’t see it as a major setback. It’s rallied 6% from the March low, the daily trend structure remaining bullish overall so a dip lower would likely be welcomed by trend traders as much as a move above 7400 would be by breakout traders (if or when it eventually happens).

20220324moversASXci

ASX 200: 7377.9 (0.50%), 23 March 2022

  • Info Tech (3.47%) was the strongest sector and Materials (-0.39%) was the weakest
  • 10 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 1 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 129 (64.50%) stocks advanced, 59 (29.50%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +10.7% - Uniti Group Ltd (UWL.AX)
  • +9.62% - Imugene Ltd (IMU.AX)
  • +7.52% - Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -7.88% - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd (FPH.AX)
  • -3.40% - Champion Iron Ltd (CIA.AX)
  • -2.96% - Resmed Inc (RMD.AX)

Oil remains bid ahead of NATO meeting

WTI rose to a high of 115.40 and now trades around the 2011 high of 114.83. A bullish engulfing candle formed on the daily chart and with Russia upping the ante ahead of the NATO meeting, oil will likely remain supported with the potential to rally. Whilst there is chatter that the Iran deal is imminent, it would only account for a fraction of oil lost if Europe decides to ban Russian energy imports.

Gold considers its latest breakout

The yellow metals continues to track oil prices, albeit with lower levels of volatility. But the rise in oil has helped gold prices recover to the top of the 1900 – 1950 range. A bullish hammer formed last Wednesday to show demand around 1900, and price action has mostly remained above the June high of 1916.53 since. A bullish engulfing formed yesterday, so we’re on guard for a breakout today.

20220324goldCI

The four-hour chart shows a higher low formed along its 200-bar eMA, and prices have broken out of a corrective channel. Ideally prices can hold above the weekly pivot point (black line) and move towards our 1980 target.

Rubles for oil please

Russia will begin demanding that “unfriendly countries” (the West) pay for gas in rubles, a move that could force a back door relaxation of some sanctions and support their struggling currency. And that will give EU officials another talking point at today’s meeting, which will focus on whether they can agree to ban Russian oil imports. Not that they need any more to talk about. The ruble rose to a 5-week high against the US dollar.

GBP weakest major despite 30-year high CPI

UK inflation hit a 30-year high but it wasn’t enough to save a weaker GBP alongside a weaker economic forecast from OBR, which saw growth slashed to 3.8% this year from 6% in October. AUD was the strongest major as it tracked commodities higher. The US dollar index pulled back from its 7-day high and formed a bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart, despite higher bond yields.

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220324calendarAEDT

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices ASX Australia 200 Gold

Latest market news

View more
Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
Today 07:00 AM
Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
Today 01:30 AM
Oil Market (WTI): The Next Bullish Opportunity in 2025?
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Trade to watch: Will EUR/USD hit parity in 2025?
Yesterday 12:01 PM
US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
Yesterday 11:00 AM
Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
December 28, 2024 11:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Market trader analysing data
Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 07:00 AM
    gold_05
    Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:30 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Trade to watch: Will EUR/USD hit parity in 2025?
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 12:01 PM
        Australian flag
        Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 28, 2024 07:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.