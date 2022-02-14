Asian Open: Conflicting headlines around Russian Invasion sparks volatility

It was another volatile day’s trade on Wall Street with the US closing its embassy in Kyiv and Ukraine President announcing a Russian invasion could be on Wednesday.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 14, 2022 9:59 PM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Monday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -171.89 points (-0.49%) to close at 34,566.17
  • The S&P 500 index fell -16.97 points (-0.39%) to close at 4,401.67
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 14.756 points (0.1%) to close at 14,268.60

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -64 points (-0.9%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,179.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -40 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,039.59
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -99 points (-0.41%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 24,457.57
  • China's A50 Index futures are up 9 points (0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,961.22
20220215moversCI

It was another volatile day’s trade on Wall Street with the US closing its embassy in Kyiv and Ukraine President announcing a Russian invasion could be on Wednesday. Earlier reports claimed Russia would continue talks with NATO and the US. And the invasion claim has since been walked back by a senior official which helped US indices recoup earlier losses, with tech stocks even posting a minor gain. Small bullish hammers formed on the Dow Jones and S&P 500 daily charts and the Nasdaq 100 posted a minor gain of around 0.3% by the close.

Yet energy prices weren’t taking any chances on conflicting reports of a Russian invasion, as they simply rose on demand concerns. Crude oil is up around 1.8%, natural gas rose 5.6%, heating oil gained 1.2% and gasoline around 1%.

ASX 200 to get off lightly again today?

The ASX 200 defied the gravity of a Wall Street selloff yesterday, dare we say, may get off lightly again today. The utilities and financial sectors, which account for around 50% of the index, continue to perform well overall and were top performers last week, which is providing a decent level of support for the broader market. And with energy prices higher overnight then logic assumes the energy sector will continue to shine. It’s up 16% YTD, rose over 3% yesterday and looks set to be the top performer again today.

20220215moversASXci

ASX 200: 7243.9 (0.37%), 11 February 2022

  • Energy (3.36%) was the strongest sector and Healthcare (-1.37%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 82 (41.00%) stocks advanced, 107 (53.50%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +9.43% - Beach Energy Ltd (BPT.AX)
  • +7.9% - Evolution Mining Ltd (EVN.AX)
  • +7.35% - Mercury NZ Ltd (MCY.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -10.8% - Novonix Ltd (NVX.AX)
  • -9.52% - Imugene Ltd (IMU.AX)
  • -7.89% - Liontown Resources Ltd (LTR.AX)

 

USD and yen took safe-haven bids

The US dollar was the strongest major throughout most of the session as it enjoyed its safe-haven bid yet, similar to US indices, saw a reversal later in the session to hand back earlier gains. Strong oil prices ultimately helped CAD take the top spot, the US dollar index rose to a 9-day high on the back of a weaker EUR.

NZD/CAD feels the weight of the Loonie

20220215nzdcadCI

Of all the CAD pairs, NZD/CAD has caught our eye. It remains within an established downtrend on the daily chart and has undergone a corrective phase recently. Yet the bearish hammer at the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio warned that the correction has completed, then yesterday’s bearish range expansion day suggests momentum has now realigned with the dominant bearish trend. Our bias remains bearish beneath the cycle high, although tighter risk management could be considered suing yesterday’s high. Initial target is the cycle low.

Gold continued to rise amidst risk-off trade

The yellow metal has set another YTD high and, at 1870 now sits at its most bullish level since November. 1877.125 is the next key level for bulls to conquer to pave the way for a move to 1900. And its ability to hit that milestone sooner than later is likely tied to expectations of a pending invasion from Russia.

How to start gold trading

 

Japan’s Q4 GDP is scheduled for 10:50 AEDT

GDP in the final quarter of 2021 is expected to have rebounded in Japan due to a solid rise in consumption, according to a Reuters poll. The median forecast pencils in a 5.8% annualised rise, up from -3.6% in Q3 with a 2.2% rebound in private consumption expected to be the key driver in its recovery. Yet that could be short lived with estimates for Q1 2022 seeing it slip back into contraction due to the rise in Omicron cases. Industrial output is scheduled for 15:30. Export prices and growth for South Korea are also released today and can be a good proxy for global demand.

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220215calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices Volatility Russia ASX NZD CAD

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools
Yesterday 03:44 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:18 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Yesterday 04:11 AM
Bitcoin bulls eye record highs - but we could see some ‘chop at the top’
Yesterday 03:12 AM
British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
February 28, 2024 08:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_07
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:17 PM
    crypto_05
    Bitcoin bulls eye record highs - but we could see some ‘chop at the top’
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 03:12 AM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 28, 2024 01:58 PM
        Oil extraction
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2024 09:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.