Asian Open: CHF/JPY looks ready to pop higher, China CPI in focus

Corrective price action since the November high has formed a base around the June high and 50-day eMA. Momentum is now trying to realign with its bullish trend.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 8, 2021 10:11 PM
China flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Wall Street extended its rally for a third day, although momentum is showing signs of waning with daily ranges for the major indices all below their ATR’s (average true ranges). But perhaps this is to be expected from a tactically viewpoint as they edge towards their record highs. And as it’s generally not until the middle of the month until Santa’s rally really kicks in and US CPI is tomorrow, it leaves potential for another week of potential chop before the rally (hopefully) kicks in.

20211209moversCI

BOC not as hawkish as some had hoped

That’s not to say BOC were dovish either but could be seen as such relative to some expectations of a hike in Q1. A hike in Q1 was dispelled by still vowing to keep rates low until “economic slack is absorbed” so that 2% CPI is achieved by “sometime in the middle quarters of 2022”. This means April is the earliest meeting they could hike. And perhaps not yet significant but worth noting is the removal of how “vaccines are proving highly effective against the virus” from their statement in the face of the Omicron breakout. So, whilst they’re not yet ringing alarm bells it could be a cause for a later hike should Canada follow the UK’s steps with some sort of ‘Plan B’.

Guide to CAD

CAD pairs gave back some of Tuesday’s gains which allowed NZC/CAD to print a bullish engulfing candle around support and GBP/CAD recover back above the November low. AUD/CAD rallied higher and removed any hopes of a breakout from its (now defunct) bearish flag. CAD/JPY and USD/CAD were effectively flat by the close.

Plan ‘B’ weighs on the pound

The UK government has confirmed that ‘Plan B’ will be triggered due to the rise of Omicron cases in the UK. Face masks are now compulsory in most indoor venues (excluding hospitality) and those who can are encouraged to work from home. It has been warned that London is the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak and that cases could begin to double in 2-3 days. Some are also suggesting a lockdown by January if hospitalisations rapidly rise over Christmas. GBP was weak across the board and lost around -1% against AUD, EUR and 0.8% against CHF. 

China Inflation data at 12:30 AEDT

Today’s inflation data is in some ways a warm-up for US CPI tomorrow. Although a key difference is that consumer prices in China are significantly lagging relative to producer prices (unlike the US). Perhaps this will change and the gap could narrow as, historically, the CPI-PPI spread does not remain high for long.

CPI and forex

CHF/JPY considers breakout

CHF/JPY is one of those pairs that is easily ignored but can provide some solid moves, with the risk of ‘blink and you miss it’ thrown in. We’ve been keeping an eye on its pullback from the November high as it tried to carve out a base around the May and June highs, and we think it’s ready to pop higher.

20211209chfjpyCI

A spike lower on 29th November may have marked the corrective low and yesterday’s bullish range-expansion candle took prices to a 9-day high, so with momentum seemingly realigned with its bullish trend we think the market is now ready to head towards 125 and revisit the November high.  A break above the 123.71 high / monthly pivot point assumes bullish continuation.

ASX 200 Market Internals:

20211209moversASXci

ASX 200: 7429.3 (1.58%), 08 December 2021

  • Materials (2.14%) was the strongest sector and Utilities (0.15%) was the weakest
  • 11 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 156 (78.00%) stocks advanced, 33 (16.50%) stocks declined
  • 60.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 55% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 10.9%-Zip Co Ltd(Z1P.AX)
  • + 10.0%-Mesoblast Ltd(MSB.AX)
  • + 6.17%-Kogan.com Ltd(KGN.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -4.01% - Steadfast Group Ltd (SDF.AX)
  • -2.71% - Polynovo Ltd (PNV.AX)
  • -2.31% - Orora Ltd (ORA.AX)

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20211209calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices CHF JPY Technical Analysis BOC

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Graph showing a slow uptrend
Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
January 18, 2024 09:56 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 18, 2024 03:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 18, 2024 09:06 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 18, 2024 05:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.