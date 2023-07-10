WTI Crude Oil rally stalls below resistance, ASX 200 to hold above 7k?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 11:31 PM
43 views
Oil rig in the sea
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • Classic risk-off patterns re-emerged across currencies with JPY and CHF being the strongest majors, whilst AUD and CAD were the weakest – sparking some to question whether were are seeing some intervention in the yen
  • Yet the sentiment wasn’t reflected on Wall Street with the major indices holding up (the Nasdaq 100 created a marginal new low but closed above 15k with a small bullish hammer, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posted bullish engulfing days)
  • USD continued to weaken after the general message from Fed members on Monday said that, whilst rates needed to be hiked further, the end of the tightening cycle is near
  • EUR/USD reached our 1.10 target after retracing and forming a base around the initial ‘volume cluster’ support level near 1.0945, USD/CHF fell to a 9-week low and within range of its YTD low, USD/JPY fell to a 12-day low and closed beneath 142
  • AUD/USD remains within the 66-67c range, although a break above 0.6705 also clears the 50-day EMA and 2090-day MA
  • BOE Bailey intends to “see the job through” with inflation, which basically means to continue hiking interest rates until inflation comes back towards target
  • GBP/USD reached our 1.0800/50 target, although its close on the June high and hanging man day leaves room for a potential shakeout before its next leg higher towards 1.3000
  • View the weekly COT report for a look of large speculative positioning across forex, indices and commodities

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:50 – Japan’s unemployment, industrial production
  • 10:30 – Australian consumer sentiment (Westpac)
  • 11:30 – Australia business sentiment (NAB)

 

20230711moversCI

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 closed lower for a fourth day
  • 61.5% of ASX 200 stocks declined (compared to 92% on Friday)
  • It held above key support of 7,000
  • Daily trading volume was its lowest since 3rd January
  • Bearish volatility is also receding on the daily chart
  • A corrective bounce could be approaching (if global sentiment allows)
20230711asxglanceCI

20230711asx200

  

WTI crude oil 1-hour chart:


WTI crude oil has risen to 5-week high yet met resistance at the $74 handle 50-day EMA – and the $75 handle and ‘production cut’ high is also nearby by for potential resistance. RSI (2) was oversold on Friday, which can precede a near-term top. Daily trading volumes were also lighter over the past three days whilst prices rose, so we’re looking for a potential top. To increase the potential reward / risk ratio, we’d prefer to fade into spikes below $75 with a break above 75.67 (Q3 open) invalidating the near-term short bias. Perhaps we’ll see a move towards $70, but as we’re counter to recent strength it carries additional risk, so bears may want to consider smaller positions and / or tighter risk management.

20230711wtiCI

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia Trade Ideas Asian Open Australia 200 WTI

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 11, 2023 10:58 PM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 10th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 9, 2023 10:31 PM
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 6, 2023 10:32 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.