USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 29, 2023 11:59 PM
75 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • The euro popped higher at the start of the European session following stronger than expected inflation from Spain and Germany, which suggests eurozone’s CPI data today could come in hotter than liked
  • Yet strong economic data and further hawkish comments form Jerome Powell saw the US dollar rise against all except AUD/USD, which rose a modest 0.13% from its cycle lows
  • US jobless claims fell at its fastest pace in 20-months, serving as a stark reminder that UYS employment remain tight which paves the way for further Fed hikes
  • Wall Street continues to look past the Fed’s hawkishness with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones rising to a 7-day high, although the Nasdaq 100 formed a small bearish inside day
  • Gold spiked below $1900 before recovering and closing the day with a bullish pinbar day
  • WTI crude oil spiked above $70 before pulling back below that key resistance level, $68.95 is a key support level for bulls to defend today
  • Australian job vacancies declined 2% q/q (its fourth quarter lower) yet still remain 89.3% above pre-pandemic levels, serving as a reminder of Australia’s tight labour market (and potential for the RBA to keep hiking)
  • Australian retail trade rose 0.7% (0.1%) although higher prices may explain much of this. Still.. trade is hardly rolling over
  • It is the last trading day of the month, quarter and first half of 2023, which leaves the potential for some erratic price behaviour which can become detached from any fundamentals as money managers square up their books

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:30 – Tokyo’s CPI (which provides a decent lead for nationwide CPI)
  • 09:50 – Japan’s unemployment, industrial production
  • 11:30 – China’s PMIs (official government data)
  • 22:30 – US PCE inflation

 

20230630moversCI

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 was flat and formed a small indecision candle
  • It closed just beneath its 50-day EMA and above its 200-day EMA
  • SPI futures are flat and Wall Street was mixed
  • Given the 1-day reversal candle, perhaps we’ll see a minor pullback towards 7,170 (200-day EMA) or 7150
    Soft US inflation could support equities and see the ASX potentially gap higher Monday

 

20230630asxglanceCI

20230630asx200

 

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

The higher USD/JPY rises, the greater the odds of meaningful verbal intervention from Japan’s MOF (ministry of finance. USD/JPY is close to closing the liquidity gap we mentioned with a move to 140, and a bearish divergence is also forming on the RSI (14) to suggest momentum is waning. Whether we’ll see prices pop higher for a ‘last hurrah’ or fall if today’s Tokyo’s inflation print comes in too hot remains to be seen. But we suspect some mean reversion is due, and it could be sharp if fuelled by jawboning of hot inflation data. A combination of both would send it sharply below 144.

20230630usdjpyCI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia Forex Indices Trade Ideas Asian Open Australia 200 USD/JPY

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 11, 2023 10:58 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      WTI Crude Oil rally stalls below resistance, ASX 200 to hold above 7k?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 10, 2023 10:31 PM
        Market chart
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 10th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 9, 2023 10:31 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.