Asian markets rebound strongly Aussie dollar rockets higher

Asian markets rebounded strongly and recovered from losses early this week on the back of positive lead from the US overnight. It was a buoyant […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 21, 2011 10:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets rebounded strongly and recovered from losses early this week on the back of positive lead from the US overnight. It was a buoyant trading day on the lead up to the Easter holiday with technology shares pushing the Japanese index higher.

In Hong Kong, stocks rose for a second day as Chinese banks climbed on the prospect of increased earnings, and as commodity companies gained on higher oil and metal prices.

ICBC, the nation’s largest lender, rose 1.2% after Citigroup Inc said earnings may increase for the nation’s banks. Aluminium Corp of China Ltd, the country’s number one producer of the lightweight metal, gained 2.7%. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, the mainland’s second largest mobile phone company, surged 5% after the government said new users of third-generation handsets rose.

In Japan, Sony Corp, Japan’s biggest electronics exported, gained 1.6%. Renesas Electronics Corp and other makers of semiconductors and related tools advanced after Qualcomm Inc the biggest maker of mobile-phone chips, reported profit that topped estimates.

In Australia, retailer Harvey Norman posted a decline in sales figures compared to the same period last year. Like other discretionary retailers, Harvey Norman is suffering from subdued domestic retailing environment.

The Australian dollar continued to rocket higher, pushing through the 1.0748 level at midday. With commodity prices still holding up strongly and the ongoing weakness in the US dollar, we see more strength and energy to push the Aussie higher in the near term.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.