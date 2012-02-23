Asian markets lost some ground Aussie dollar recovers despite political bickering

Asian stocks lost ground today, in line with the negative offshore leads from US markets overnight. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 0.3% in early […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 23, 2012 5:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks lost ground today, in line with the negative offshore leads from US markets overnight. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 0.3% in early afternoon Tokyo trading.

Technology and generally higher growth companies were the largest losers among the regional index. The S&P500 futures index was last pointing to a flat start when trading resumes tonight.

All eyes are on Friday’s jobless claims numbers in the US to see if the world’s largest economy is continuing in its improving trend. Market estimates are for 354,000 initial claims. The data to be released on Friday will coincide with fourth quarter GDP numbers out of the United Kingdom.

In metals, gold was relatively flat at US$1773/oz after yesterday’s rise, while silver remained comfortably above US$34.20/oz. Copper was also solid at US$3.83/lb.

In currencies, the Australian dollar made up some of its lost ground during the session as leadership speculation mounts ahead of Monday’s internal Labor ballot. The Australian dollar was last trading at 1.0642 against the US dollar after hitting an intraday high of 1.0653.

The Euro was mostly unchanged at 1.3258 against the US dollar. The greenback managed to hang onto its recent gains against the Japanese Yen, last buying 80.15, which is still above the psychological 80 mark. It hit an intra-day high of 80.35, something Japanese exporters and the Bank of Japan will no doubt be welcoming in light of sluggish export numbers over the past few months.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.