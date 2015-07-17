Asian markets end the week higher

Asian markets ended the week on a high note, with most indexes rising today (July 17th) after an upbeat overnight session on Wall Street.

Sentiment was lifted after the European Central Bank boosted emergency aid to Greece and eurozone chiefs agreed a bailout deal with the country.

Meanwhile, Chinese shares soared amid speculation banks will support the market, with the Shanghai Composite Index jumping 3.5 per cent.

"Traders will be looking to assess fair value for stocks against a macro background of downside risks to China's economy and commodity prices and the likelihood that the US will soon begin to lift interest rates," Ric Spooner, chief analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney, told AP.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.2 per cent to 20,645.66, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose one per cent to 25,415.27 and the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.5 per cent to 3,957.35. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1 per cent to 5,670.20, while South Korea's Kospi lost 0.6 per cent to 2,076.20 after shares of Samsung C&T tumbled 10.4 per cent.