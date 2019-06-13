Asian Equity Market Handover Shares In The Red Again

A snapshot view of equity moves throughout the Asia session, ahead of the UK open.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2019 2:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

  • Equities were broadly lower throughout the Asia session with trade concerns making a comeback after a 1-day hiatus.
  • Hong Kong stocks led the decline for a second successive session as protestors took to the streets again, where reports of violence saw the government shut their offices. At time of writing, just 6 stocks have risen, 42 have fallen and 2 remain unchanged within the index, with technology and energy stocks leading the decline.
  • Despite the negative sentiment, ASX200 remains relatively firm at just -0.1% lower for the session. Whilst energy stocks plunged with weaker oil prices, the broader index remained support following weak unemployment data, which saw further calls for RBA to cut in July.  Just ahead of the close, 85 stocks have risen, 108 have fallen and 7 remain unchanged.

In Corporate news:

  • Westfarmers Ltd (WES.AX) have forecast falling earnings for Kmart department stores, for the first time in a decade.
  • Challenger (CFG.AX) fell 12% on disappointing earnings outlook.
  • Residential developer Stockland Corp (SGP.AX) fell 6.3% on lower settlements outlook.


Upcoming corporate highlights


 


 
Related tags: Indices Shares market Asia Asia Pacific

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Yesterday 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Yesterday 10:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 04:06 PM
    stocks_04
    Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 14, 2024 05:00 PM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 14, 2024 05:39 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2024 05:39 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.