Asian Equity Market Handover Recent Sell Off Taking A Breather

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Financial Analyst
May 15, 2019 1:58 AM
Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [15/5/2019 0442 GMT]


  • The recent sell-off seen in Asian stock markets triggered by an escalation of trade tension between U.S and China has taken a breather where most benchmark indices are showing gains in today’s Asian mid-session after taking the cue from a positive close seen in US. stock market where the S&P 500 rallied by 0.80%.
  • The China, Hong Kong and Australian stock markets are the best performers so far after a weaker than expected key China economic data ignites hopes of further stimulus measures from the Chinese government. Retail sales for April came in at 7.2% y/y versus consensus of 8.6% and industrial production for April grew at 5.4% y/y versus 6.5% y/y consensus.
  • Despite the current positive performance seen in the global stock markets, the medium-term/multi-week downtrend remains intact from a technical analysis perspective and the on-going rebound is likely to be corrective aka “dead-cat bounce” in nature. Click here & here for our latest weekly technical outlook reports.  
  • European stock indices CFD futures are showing modest gains with the FTSE 100 and German DAX up by 0.30% and 0.07% respectively.

Corporate Highlights (U.K & Europe)


NTS: no time specific

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.




