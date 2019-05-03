Asian Equity Market Handover Heng Seng outperformed aided by HSBC

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 3, 2019 3:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [03/5/2019 0555 GMT]


  • Light trading dominated in Asian stock markets today on the back of a lacklustre performance in the U.S stock market coupled with the China and Japan markets remain shut for the Golden Week holidays. The U.S S&P 500 has ended yesterday’s session with 0.2% decline, its second consecutive day of decline post FOMC. Interestingly, it has managed to have a daily close above the 2908 key medium-term pivotal support (click here  for a recap) after an intraday drop of 0.8% to print a low of 2900.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) has continued to hold above 29500 key medium-term pivotal support and erased its earlier morning losses with a slight gain of 0.25% in today’s Asian mid-session aided by better than expected Q1 2019 earnings from HSBC, the 2nd largest component stock in HSI where HSBC’s share price soared by 3.00%. In contrast, Korea’s Kospi 200 has underperformed with a drop of 0.58%; dragged down by its largest component, Samsung Electronics which declined by 0.76%.
  • European stock indices futures are trading slightly higher where the FTSE 100 and German DAX are showing a gain of 0.12%.     

Corporate Highlights (U.K/Europe)


NTS: no time specific

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.






Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
Today 09:56 PM
USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
Today 06:53 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
Today 03:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
Today 02:10 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rebounds along with stocks as dollar dips
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.