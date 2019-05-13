Asian Equity Market Handover Cautious Stance Amid Trade Tensions

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2019 3:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [13/5/2019 0628 GMT]


  • Further volatility has resurfaced at the start of a new trading week where the S&P 500 e-min futures has dropped by 1.4% to print a current intraday low of 2852 as seen in today’s Asian session where markets participants are waiting for the next steps both sides will take after the recent failed U.S/China trade negotiation talk that led the U.S. administration to impose additional tariffs on China products.
  • Asian stock markets are in the red as at today, Asian mid-session except for the Hang Seng Index where the Hong Kong stock market is closed for a public holiday today as well as the China A50 ETF which is quoted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The positive momentum seen in the USD/CNH (offshore Yuan) has also reinforced the on-going weakness seen in the Asian equities; especially where the USD/CNH has decisively broken above the 6.80 key medium-term resistance on last Fri, 10 May at the end of the U.S. session and traded higher today in the Asian session to clear above last week high of 6.8648.
  • Major benchmark stock indices from Asia, U.S. and Europe are still at risk shaping further down moves. Click here & here for our latest weekly technical outlook reports.
  • European stock indices CFD futures are trading lower where the FTSE 100 and German DAX are showing a decline of -0.93% and -0.97% respectively. No major U.K. and European economic data releases for today.

Corporate Highlights (U.K & Europe)


BMO: before market open

*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.





Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Today 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
Today 04:02 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
Today 01:53 PM
Gold outlook dimmed following hawkish FOMC
Today 10:37 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
Today 04:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 30, 2024 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.