Asia Morning US Stocks Halt 3 Session Rally

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed in the red halting a three-session rally...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 19, 2020 10:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stocks Halt 3-Session Rally

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed in the red halting a three-session rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 390 points (-1.6%) to 24206, the S&P 500 declined 31 points (-1.1%) to 2922, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 33 points (-0.4%) to 9298.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Banks (-3.21%), Energy (-2.89%) and Household & Personal Products (-2.59%) sectors lost the most.

Kohl's (KSS -7.65%), TechnipFMC PLC (FTI -6.81%), Hess Corp (HES -6.62%) and Macy’s Inc (M -6.46%) were top losers.

On the technical side, about 33.8% (26.2% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 76.0% (38.6% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that Housing Starts fell to an annualized rate of 891,000 units in April (900,000 units expected).

In a video-conference hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would use its "full range of tools to support the economy". And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pointed out that his department would support the Fed's lending programs with extra cash.

Later today, the Federal Reserve will release minutes of its latest monetary-policy meeting.

European stocks consolidated gains made in the prior session, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipping 0.6%. France's CAC lost 0.9% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.8%, while Germany's DAX added 0.2%.

U.S. Treasury prices rebounded, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield declined to 0.714% from 0.741% Monday.

Spot gold price advanced 14 dollars (+0.8%) to $1,745 an ounce.

Oil prices remains buoyed, as U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) gained 2.1% higher to $32.50 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.1% on day to 99.58. Federal Reserve Chairman reiterated during his testimony before the Senate that more fiscal support might be needed to support the economy, while the Fed is ready to use all of its tools.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD: Cracks in Australia’s business outlook are starting to show
Today 03:06 AM
NZD/USD: New Zealand economic downturn worsening ahead of key RBNZ inflation survey
Today 12:55 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Patiently awaiting a breakout
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
Yesterday 08:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Enters a Key Period With Everything to Play For
May 11, 2024 06:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Will MoF/BoJ intervene again as focus turns to US CPI?
May 11, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Crude Oil Forecast: The Two Key Reasons WTI and Brent Oil Are Breaking Support Levels
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 8, 2024 03:04 PM
    gold_02
    Gold rebound stalls as key market drivers go AWOL
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 7, 2024 03:18 AM
      Research
      US dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 6, 2024 12:54 AM
        gold_03
        Gold analysis: Metal ready to take off again?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 29, 2024 11:05 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.