Asia Morning September 21

Tech giants such as Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) lost further ground...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 20, 2020 10:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: Tech Stocks Lead U.S. Market Lower

On Friday, U.S. stocks sank further. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 244 points (-0.88%) to 27657, the S&P 500 fell 37 points (-1.12%) to 3319 and the Nasdaq 100 lost 143 points (-1.30%) to 10936.


Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily Chart


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Technology Hardware & Equipment (-2.79%), Real Estate (-1.96%) and Utilities (-1.79%) sectors lost the most. Tech giants such as Apple (AAPL -3.17%), Amazon.com (AMZN -1.79%) and Alphabet (GOOG -2.38%) lost further ground. Tesla (TSLA) rebounded 4.42%.   

Airline stocks such as United Airlines (UAL -3.61%), American Airlines (AAL -3.23%) and Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.41%) were also under pressure.

Approximately 52.1% (66.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 52.1% (57.4% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

European stocks stayed in negative territory. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.66%, Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.70%, France's CAC 40 lost 1.22%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.71%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was stable at 0.690%.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (October) added 0.3% to $41.11 a barrel. Traders are closely watching if Libya is moving closer to reopening its oil industry.

Spot gold rebounded $10.00 (+0.56%) to $1,954 an ounce.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index was little changed at 92.93.

EUR/USD slipped 0.1% to 1.1837.

GBP/USD dropped 0.4% to 1.2915, snapping a four-day rally. Official data showed that U.K. retail sales grew 0.8% on month in August (as expected).

USD/JPY fell 0.2% to 104.55, down for a fifth straight session.

USD/CAD rose 0.3% to 1.3204. Government data showed that Canada's retail sales grew 0.6% on month in July (+1.0% expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback. AUD/USD lost 0.3% to 0.7289 while NZD/USD gained 0.1% to 0.6759, posting a six-day rally.

Related tags: Commodities Forex Indices Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
Today 01:00 PM
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:07 AM
GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: BOE Decision and Haven Exhaustion
Today 08:55 AM
So how good is APD at predicting NFP, anyway?
Today 03:03 AM
Treasury Breakout Reshapes Markets: Gold Roars, USD/CHF Stumbles
Today 12:42 AM
WTI crude oil is down, but not out
Yesterday 11:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

US_flag_G_Washington
Treasury Breakout Reshapes Markets: Gold Roars, USD/CHF Stumbles
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:42 AM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      Research
      VIX shorts rose to 6-month high ahead of Trump tariffs: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 3, 2025 03:12 AM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 2, 2025 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.