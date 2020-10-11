Asia Morning Oct 12

President Donald Trump says he wants to see a larger stimulus package...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2020 10:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Up, Dollar Down on Growing Stimulus Expectations

On Friday, U.S. stocks posted further gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 161 points (+0.57%) to 28586, the S&P 500 rose 30 points (+0.88%) to 3477, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 174 points (+1.51%) to 11725.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Rebound Continues


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Stocks climbed, gold jumped and the U.S. dollar slid on growing expectations of a forthcoming fiscal stimulus package. U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview that he wants to see a larger stimulus package than the one offered by either Democrats or Republicans.

Retailing (+2.08%), Software & Services (+1.94%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+1.45%) sectors performed the best. Xilinx (XLNX +14.11%) gained the most after reports that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -3.94%) may buy the company for $30 billion. eBay (EBAY +6.47%) and Fortinet (FTNT +3.73%) were also top gainers.


Approximately 75% (70% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 89% (79% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

European stocks remained buoyed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.55%, France's CAC 40 rose 0.71% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.65%, while Germany's DAX 30 was little changed.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 0.772% from 0.764% Thursday.

Spot gold price took advantage of a weaker dollar jumping $34 (+1.84%) to $1,928 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (November) fell $0.66 (-1.60%) to $40.53 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar was broadly lower across the board, pressured by the U.S. government's signal that it could accept a larger stimulus package. The ICE Dollar Index dropped 0.55% to 93.06.

EUR/USD regained the 1.1800 level as it jumped 0.6% to 1.1829. The pair has returned to levels above both its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

GBP/USD crossed above the key 1.3000 level by rising 0.84% to 1.3046. Official data showed that U.K. industrial production edged up 0.3% on month in August (+2.5% expected).

USD/JPY failed to hold the key 106.00 level and close 0.38% lower at 105.62. 

Commodity-related currencies charged higher. AUD/USD surged 1.05% to 0.7240 extending its winning streak to a third session.

USD/CAD was down for a third day sinking 0.57% to 1.3121.

The Chinese yuan (offshore) continued its recent rally against the greenback. USD/CNH slid a further 0.77% to 6.6867, the lowest level since April 2019.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Indices Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.