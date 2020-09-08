Ashtead Q1 results beat expectations

Ashtead Group, the industrial equipment rental company, posted 1Q results

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 8, 2020 4:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ashtead 1Q results beat expectations

Ashtead Group, the industrial equipment rental company, posted 1Q results: "Group revenue for the quarter decreased 6% (7% at constant exchange rates) to £1,203m (2019: £1,278m). Overall, Group underlying operating profit decreased to £265m (2019: £373m), down 30% at constant exchange rates. Underlying earnings per share decreased to 34.7p (2019: 51.4p)”. The results came out above expectations.

About the outlook, the company said: “we expect full-year Group rental revenue to be down mid to high single digits when compared with last year on a constant currency basis".

From a technical perspective, the stock price is posting a short term consolidation move within a downward-sloping channel. Prices need to stand above the key support at 2435p (gap) to maintain the bullish bias. The upward breakout of the channel upper boundary would call for a new up leg towards 2880p and 3130p. Alternatively, a push below 2435p would open a path to see 2032p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Yesterday 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Yesterday 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
February 29, 2024 10:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
    china_07
    Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
      japan_02
      Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2024 10:54 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.