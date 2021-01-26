﻿

Apple Q1 earnings preview

Apple Q1 earnings are due after the close on Wednesday. Expectations are for a stellar quarter as the stock price trades around its all time high.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 26, 2021 11:41 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When
Wednesday 27th January, after the market close

The only way is up

Apple will report Q1 earnings after hitting a fresh all time high of over $145 earlier in the week after Wedbush upped it price target to $170. 
The stock has had a phenomenal 2020, more than doubling since the mid March lows as demand for Apple products and services soared through the pandemic and despite a major anti-trust lawsuit filed by the US Justice Department against Alphabet which could impact the lucrative Apple – Alphabet partnership.

Hardware - stellar quarter?
Q1 is typically a strong quarter for revenue thanks to holiday sales and owing to the first full quarter of the news iPhone sales. 12th generation iPhone sales are expected to be impressive, in addition to sales of Macs given the WFH and remote working climate.

Services 
Services will also be closely watched as the company attempts to pivot more towards services. The services include streaming services such as movie and entertainment Apple +, video game seller Apple Arcade, Apple Pay and other services. Attention will be on the Apple One bundle and also its fitness package. The services revenue tends to be more predictable and stable than the hardware numbers  and boasts stronger margins.

Expectations
EPS $1.39 on Revenue $102.62 billion vs EPS $1.25 & Revenue $88.5 in the same period a year earlier.

Apple technical analysis
Apple has surged 80% across the year and hit a fresh all time high if $145 earlier this week.

It trades in a series of higher highs and higher lows and also above its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart indicating a well-established bullish trend.

The RSI is supportive of further gains whilst it remains above 50 but under the key overbought level of 70.

Whilst the price has eased back mildly today, the uptrend is still firmly intact with immediate resistance at 145, beyond which $150 round number could come into play. 

Support can be seen as $125, the confluence if horizontal support and the 50 sma.

Learn more about trading equities

Related tags: Apple Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY: RBNZ not wilting on inflation focus despite double dip recession
Today 03:19 AM
Bonds just delivered a message to traders about the US inflation report
Today 01:09 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, ASX 200 rise ahead of RBNZ, US inflation: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:02 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks ease ahead of US CPI and bank earnings
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA flat ahead of tomorrow's inflation data
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Gold analysis: Charts point to extreme overbought levels – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Congress building
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
By:
Fiona Cincotta
November 3, 2023 01:22 PM
    apple_03
    Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
      apple_04
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will iPhone 15 and China impact Apple stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 13, 2023 10:03 AM
        apple_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will the new iPhone 15 impact Apple stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 8, 2023 08:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.