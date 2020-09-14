﻿

Apple Enters the Phase of Consolidation

Apple retreated around 16% since the early September as investors are re-valuing that whether the growth of technology stocks could support such a high P/E level.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2020 11:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Apple Enters the Phase of Consolidation

Apple retreated around 16% since the early September as investors are re-valuing that whether the growth of technology stocks could support such a high P/E level.

Today, Apple is going to hold the online event for a new product launch. Investors are expected that Apple will upgrade the Apple Watch with features, such as a faster processor and a blood oxygen meter. Apple watch is one of best selling devices for the company, which generated a revenue of $24.5 billion in fiscal 2019.

From a technical point of view, the stock posted an inverted V-shape reversal signal and broke below the 20-day moving average. The relative strength index also breaks below the rising trend line. 

As the stock prices have not broken below the 50-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $108. It would expect that the stock remains in the phase of consolidation. A break below the support level at $108 would fill the gap at $96, which occurred on July 31. 

Alternatively, only a break above the resistance level at $123 would rebuild the upward momentum and bring a re-test of $138.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Apple Equities Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
Today 08:00 PM
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
Today 04:54 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX inches higher ahead of Powell
Today 01:15 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Focus turns to Powell as geopolitical uncertainty lingers
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
NZD/USD: Inflation the only barrier between the RBNZ and rate cuts
Today 06:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Congress building
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
By:
Fiona Cincotta
November 3, 2023 01:22 PM
    apple_03
    Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
      apple_04
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will iPhone 15 and China impact Apple stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 13, 2023 10:03 AM
        apple_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will the new iPhone 15 impact Apple stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 8, 2023 08:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.