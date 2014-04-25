Amazon stocks up after 8216 kinetic Q1 8242

Amazon’s profits rose 32 per cent in the first quarter of 2014.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Amazon rose swiftly yesterday (April 24th) following the news the company recorded a sharp rise in its profits in the first three months of the year.

It was revealed in a financial statement that the firm made $108 million (£64 million) in the first quarter of 2014, up almost a third (32 per cent) on the same time in 2013.

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos described 2014 as having got off to a "kinetic" start for the business, with a strong increase in sales – which were up by 23 per cent to $19.74 billion – cited as having helped contribute to the profit growth over the three-month period.

Although stocks are still down by around 15 per cent for the year, the share price of Amazon responded strongly to the release of the financial data. Stocks rose by almost four per cent in normal trading, but the increase in the after-hours session was just 0.25 per cent.

Fire TV

The first quarter of 2014 saw Amazon launch Fire TV, which is the company's first entry into the set-top TV box market, coming after the firm unveiled the Kindle reading devices and tablets.

Mr Bezos stated that Fire TV has been a success in "offering great content, including our recently announced exclusive deal with HBO, and innovative features like unified voice search, which we’re delighted is being adopted by so many new partners, including Netflix, HBO Go, Hulu Plus, Crackle and Showtime Anytime". He added: "The team is working hard to keep Fire TV in stock."

Amazon announced a few weeks ago that it is set to increase the cost of its Prime unlimited shipping membership in the US to $99 a year. This was an increase from $79 – a 25 per cent increase – as the company aimed to make a larger profit on this part of the business.

The firm has a lot of competition in the set-top TV arena, as Apple TV was among the first devices to be launched and competitors such as Google have entered the market in recent months with the release of its USB stick-style Chromecast effort.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.