AG Barr and Britvic merger in doubt

The proposed merger between fizzy drinks makers Britvic and AG Barr has been thrown into doubt today (July 9th).

Even though the plans were first announced almost a year ago, a deadline of the end of the month has now been set for AG Barr to make an offer for Britvic, which has stated its prospects as a stand-alone company are now "bright."

AG Barr, which makes Tizer, KA, Irn-Bru and Strathmore Water, saw its share price fall on the back of the news, while stocks in Britvic – manufacturer of Tango, 7UP and Lipton Ice Tea – rose.

Britvic's chairman Gerald Corbett said: "We would obviously consider any proposal tabled in the interests of shareholders."

But he insisted that the company's chief executive Simon Litherland has put a plan in place that should see the firm go from strength to strength in the future.

At 16:09 BST, shares in Britvic were up by 1.15 per cent, while stocks in AG Barr were down by 1.79 per cent on the start of the day's trading.

