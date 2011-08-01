After news that a deal has been struck between the Republicans and Democrats over raising the US deb

August 1, 2011
All eyes will also be on the ratings agency’s view on the agreement.

Gold
Range: 1,611.30 – 1,632.50
Support: 1,603.00
Resistance: 1,626.00
Having hit fresh all-time highs of around 1632.80 on Friday, gold has lost its shine over the weekend on news out of the US. An unconvincing US dollar rally has however sent gold prices sharply lower at the Asian opening, from 1,626.00 to 1605.90 as the metal relinquished some of its safe haven attraction. The price has since stabilised at around 1,613.00, as Europe opens for business. Support is now seen towards 1,603.00 and 1,600.00, with resistance at the opening level around 1,626 and Friday’s all-time high. Silver also fell back on the move in Asia from opening highs of 39.86 to 39.27, before a rally back to 39.68. Silver support is seen at 38.87 with resistance at 40.39.
EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.4382 – 1.4411
Support: 1.4350
Resistance: 1.4420
Euro-dollar closed in New York at 1.4385, with reports into early Asia from the US that a deal had been struck on the debt ceiling (to be voted on today) that prompted a demand for the dollar, sending euro-dollar to lows of 1.4347. However, strong demand for euro-Swiss and euro-yen allowed euro-dollar to recover, initially meeting resistance ahead of 1.4400 before extending gains to 1.4411, just shy of Friday’s high at 1.4414. The rate then settled back between 1.4380/00 into Europe. Offers seen placed to 1.4420, a break to open a move toward the next resistance in the area between 1.4440-1.4460.Support at 1.4350-1.4340 ahead of 1.4315-1.4310.
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.6261 – 1.6469
Support: 1.6430
Resistance: 1.6480

 

Sterling closed in New York at 1.6425 on Friday, off recovery highs of 1.6471. News into early Asia allowed the dollar to claw back more of Friday’s lost ground with cable dropping to mark session lows at 1.6388. The rate recovered with cross demand, allowing cable to drive up to a high of 1.6477. The rate then settled back between 1.6435-1.6455 through the Asian afternoon, extending the corrective pullback to 1.6430 ahead of the European open. The market is now awaiting the confirmation vote today, as well as reactions from ratings agencies to the proposed plan. Offers seen to 1.6480, with a break to open a move towards 1.6495-1.6400 ahead of 1.6520. Support seen at 1.6430-1.6420, ahead of 1.6400.
