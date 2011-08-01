All eyes will also be on the ratings agency’s view on the agreement.

Gold Range: 1,611.30 – 1,632.50 Support: 1,603.00 Resistance: 1,626.00 Having hit fresh all-time highs of around 1632.80 on Friday, gold has lost its shine over the weekend on news out of the US. An unconvincing US dollar rally has however sent gold prices sharply lower at the Asian opening, from 1,626.00 to 1605.90 as the metal relinquished some of its safe haven attraction. The price has since stabilised at around 1,613.00, as Europe opens for business. Support is now seen towards 1,603.00 and 1,600.00, with resistance at the opening level around 1,626 and Friday’s all-time high. Silver also fell back on the move in Asia from opening highs of 39.86 to 39.27, before a rally back to 39.68. Silver support is seen at 38.87 with resistance at 40.39.

EUR/USD Range: 1.4382 – 1.4411 Support: 1.4350 Resistance: 1.4420 Euro-dollar closed in New York at 1.4385, with reports into early Asia from the US that a deal had been struck on the debt ceiling (to be voted on today) that prompted a demand for the dollar, sending euro-dollar to lows of 1.4347. However, strong demand for euro-Swiss and euro-yen allowed euro-dollar to recover, initially meeting resistance ahead of 1.4400 before extending gains to 1.4411, just shy of Friday’s high at 1.4414. The rate then settled back between 1.4380/00 into Europe. Offers seen placed to 1.4420, a break to open a move toward the next resistance in the area between 1.4440-1.4460.Support at 1.4350-1.4340 ahead of 1.4315-1.4310.