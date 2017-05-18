After a sharp sell off is salvation in the form of Mueller on the horizon

The day started with another wave of selling in the early session, defying some expectations that the markets are due a recovery. European indices are down more than 1% so far today, while the gold price has reversed course and is $10 higher at $1,264 at the time of writing. US index futures are also pointing to a hefty sell off in the US indices when they open later, however there could be a harbour from this storm, in the form of the ex-FBI chief who has been named as the lead investigator into President Trump’s ties with Russia.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 18, 2017 8:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The day started with another wave of selling in the early session, defying some expectations that the markets are due a recovery. European indices are down more than 1% so far today, while the gold price has reversed course and is $10 higher at $1,264 at the time of writing. US index futures are also pointing to a hefty sell off in the US indices when they open later, however there could be a harbour from this storm, in the form of the ex-FBI chief who has been named as the lead investigator into President Trump’s ties with Russia.

Can Congress calm the markets?

Now that a former FBI boss, Robert Mueller, is leading the investigation, could he act as a calming influence on financial markets? Mueller is an independent who has been endorsed by politicians on both sides of the political spectrum, which could be a good sign for risk. If Mueller can calm the situation down, squash any leaks and keep the investigation behind closed doors, then the lack of fresh news or scandal surrounding team Trump could calm the markets and help stage a recovery in the coming days.

Is Trump really a lame duck?

There has been lots of concern about the prospect of a lame duck President’s ability to push through his market-friendly economic reform programme, which is also considered negative for stocks. However, if Mueller can get both sides of the political aisle to work together on this Russia investigation then it might help build political consensus for the long term, which may help to push through some of Trump’s economic plans. This may sound like a long-shot, but it could also be too early to call Trump a lame duck President at this stage.

How long can the sell off last?

Sellers have been reluctant to ease the selling pressure, volume in the main European indices is higher again today, with volume in the Eurostox index jumping 60% and in the FTSE 100 rising 40%, in the past 24 hours. However, this is still lower than the volume seen in the aftermath of the win for Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French Presidential vote last month. Volume data can tell us a couple of things: firstly, the strength behind a move, and secondly it can hint at how long the move may last. I would argue that there is still room for some downside, but the Trump sell off may not turn into a theme for markets as it hasn’t, as yet, captured the imagination quite like the Macron victory. Thus, once the initial shock of the Trump political crisis starts to wane, we could see bargain hunters start to sniff around and come back into the market to buy stocks at a better level.

Interestingly, there was some small buying interest in the US markets last night, for example, Apple managed to stay above $150, and JP Morgan attracted some interest above $84. We will watch these two stocks closely today to see if they manage to pick up further from Wednesday’s lows, and if yes then this could signal an end to the Trump sell off, for now.

Markets always over-react, so there will be some profit taking at some stage, potentially before the end of this week, as long as no fresh revelations are announced. Until then, the market will be wondering if this week’s sell off has been enough to price in the enhanced level of political risk in Washington. With the FTSE 100 coming back slightly as we head into lunchtime, the answer is potentially a yes. Thus, we could experience calmer markets in the second half of the session.

A word on the pound:

Interestingly, as stocks were selling off this morning the dollar was in recovery mode, although that was cut short by GBP/USD’s jump above 1.30 on the back of some strong UK retail sales data, which was double expectations for last month at 2%. The high in GBP/USD so far today is 1.3048, with 1.3050 a stretch too far for now. If the FTSE 100 does stage a comeback then the pound could be at risk. If GBP/USD manages to hold above 1.30 today then this will be a major support level and could lead to the next paradigm for this pair between 1.30 and 1.35. 

Related tags: Shares market US economy

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.