Abe is ready to act further

Japanese PM Abe has declared that he is ready to take bold and timely actions if needed to support the economy.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2020 3:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Abe is ready to act further

This morning, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared that the Government is ready to take bold and timely actions if further steps are needed to support the economy. He added he is ready to take further steps to ease economic pain from Covid-19 pandemic, even during the current Parliament session if needed.

From a technical point of view, USD/JPY stands above a strong horizontal support at 106.60. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance as the nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 107.15 and a second one would be set at set at May 1 top at 107.40 in extension. Any break below 106.60 would lower the bullish potential and would lead to a consolidation towards 106.35.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Asia

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Today 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
Today 05:47 AM
AUD: Dreary domestic economy heightens risk RBA may abandon tightening bias
Today 02:01 AM
Japanese yen favoured as bitcoin triggers bout of risk off
Yesterday 10:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:36 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – March 4, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 4, 2024 12:30 PM
      canada_02
      USD/CAD falters at 1.36 ahead of ISM, BOC, NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 4, 2024 05:36 AM
        USD/JPY, WTI crude oil, gold analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 4, 2024 01:59 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.