AB Foods Sinks Post Results

Primark owner AB Foods updated the market today and investors were not so impressed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 9, 2019 10:15 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Primark owner AB Foods updated the market today and investors were not so impressed. AB Food is a rarity in that it has one foot in the grocery business and one in retail; however, it is the retail side that grabbed trader’s attention on Monday and for the wrong reasons.

Primark makes up for around 60% of AB Foods profits. It’s no revelation when we acknowledge that the retail sector is a challenging sector right now, but Primark had been a rare gem in that it continued to pick up market share despite tough trading conditions. As a result, AB Foods share price was up over 10% across the year, outperforming peers in its sector.

However, today Primark showed that it has its own set of problems as it warned that profit margins at Primark will fall in the new financial year, as the weaker pound and stronger dollar lift import costs. The firm said it will maintain it guidance for this year, which reflects in part solid profits from its grocery business. However, the firm forecasts that margins would fall next year.

Despite the headwinds highlighted in the results, there are still reasons to be bullish this stock:
1) AB Foods is a very diverse business type and with a diverse geographical footprint which enables it to balance out volatility
2) Primark’s discounted offering is appealing in a period of economic uncertainty, low wages and growing concerns of a slowdown.

Negatives to watch:
1) Discounted, high product turnover clothing stores are under increasing environmental scrutiny. This could negatively impact AB Foods going forwards.
2) Currency headwinds are expected to reduce Primark margins next year.

AB Foods levels to watch:

The share price is down close to 3% on the day after breaking through support at 2300. Strong support can be seen at 2250. A breakthrough this level could open the doors to 2000, its low at the turn of the year. On the upside a break through 2400 could negate the bearish trend which has been in play since May.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.