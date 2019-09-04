A Stronger Yuan Could See USDSGD Drop

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 4, 2019 11:08 PM
22 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

In-light of a weaker USD and lift in sentiment, we could see pairs such as USD/CNH and USD/SGD extend their corrections

 

Market chart tracking the USD against the Chinese Yuan. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

It’s early days, but we’ve seen a slight lift in global sentiment, resulting in the Chinese Yuan being allowed to appreciate against the USD at its fastest daily pace in 2-months yesterday. Considering that multiple USD majors and crosses displayed bearish reversal candles on Tuesday, before extending losses yesterday suggests it’s likely the USD correction is truly underway. So, in-light of improved sentiment, USD/CNY (and therefor USD/CNH also) could also retrace against their parabolic moves seen since May. Or we could consider trading ASEAN trade partner such as USD/SGD, as there are loose correlations among such trading partners.

 

Market chart tracking the US Dollar against the Singapore Dollar. Published in Sept 2019 by FOREX.com

We can see on the daily chart that USD/SGD had printed a bearish pinbar and hammer as part of a bearish wedge pattern. Moreover, the hammers have coincided with a bearish RSI divergence, in similar vein to the prior top in May. Yesterday’s sell-off was it’s most bearish session in two months (just like USD/CNY..) and has broken key support at time of writing.

  • It appears USD/SGD has topped and today’s break of support opens up a run towards 1.3725
  • The prior counter-trend move saw it shed -315 pips. If a similar move is to be repeated over the coming weeks, it could be headed towards 0.6325 support
  • A break above 1.3942 assume bullish continuation, although for trade management purposes, yesterday’s high around 1.3904 could be considered ot ‘step aside’ if it breaks higher.

Keep in mind that SGD is partially pegged to a basket of (undisclosed) currencies, and MAX (Monetary Authority Of Singapore) limit the volatility. But, with the correct theme and trend, remains a viable instrument to consider trading.

 

Related analysis:
Rand Bid as Monetary Policy Still Accommodative
The Closer You Look At ISM's PMI, The Uglier It Gets | EUR/USD, USD/CHF


Related tags: Dollar Forex Asia China Trade War China Central Bank

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Today 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Today 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Today 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Today 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Today 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Today 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.