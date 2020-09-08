A new phase in Bitcoins evolution

Proponents of Bitcoin point to its safe-haven qualities and scarcity, as reasons why Bitcoin will eventually replace fiat currencies as a medium of exchange and a store of value.

September 8, 2020 3:20 AM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart

A view that has become increasingly popular following the enormous torrent of liquidity unleashed by central banks and governments aimed at supporting economies during the coronavirus pandemic.

For some, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are viewed as a form of digital gold. Others remain sceptical of the entire sector. Somewhere in between are those that are content to buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as suitable trading opportunities arise.

On that note, as viewed on the chart below, the price action in Bitcoin since the beginning of 2020 has mirrored moves in risky assets such as equities. In March and again last week, Bitcoin was caught in the downdraft caused by a selloff in equities. In between those two periods, Bitcoin enjoyed a strong rally.

As the next chart below shows, during 2017 and 2019 the correlation between risky assets and Bitcoin was non-existent.

In a nutshell, the new tendency for Bitcoin to track movements in risky assets may undermine Bitcoin's safe-haven and “stable store of value” credentials. It may also have implications for Bitcoin demand from a portfolio management/diversification perspective.

From a technical point of view, last week’s sell-off in Bitcoin is viewed as a correction after it completed a 5-wave advance from the March 3850 low to the 12473 high.

In terms of how deep the current correction can retrace, three possible levels jump out. The first is right here, around 10,000, the second is 9,200/000 which comes from the support provided by the 200-day moving average. The third key support level is back towards the 200-week moving average 6600 area.

At this point, the decline from 12473 has unfolded in three waves and there are tentative signs that a base is forming 10,000 area.

Should Bitcoin (and other risk assets) continue to stabilise and be followed by a rally above 10700, it would be an initial indication the uptrend has resumed. Further confirmation would be a sustained break and close above 11200.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 8th of September 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Cryptocurrencies

Latest market news

View more
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Today 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Today 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools
Yesterday 03:44 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

crypto_05
Bitcoin bulls eye record highs - but we could see some ‘chop at the top’
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 03:12 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    U.S. Dollar Price Action Webinar: DXY, Gold, Bitcoin, FX Majors
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 14, 2024 07:30 PM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Tests 47K Ahead of Likely Bitcoin ETF Approval
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 8, 2024 07:51 PM
        Bitcoin 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 1, 2024 12:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.