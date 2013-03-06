A good start to the day for Europe

European stock markets are seen this morning rising to their highest since the 2008 financial crisis, this was helped by signs the U.S. economy is […]


  • European stock markets are seen this morning rising to their highest since the 2008 financial crisis, this was helped by signs the U.S. economy is improving and expectations of more pledges of support for growth from major central banks.
  • Strong performances from Vodafone, Admiral and Melrose helped extend gains on the FTSE 100 on Wednesday morning, pushing London’s benchmark index to fresh five-year highs. 
  • Asian stocks have continued a global rally after New York’s main Dow Jones share index hit a record high.
  • Looking at the economic data the Euro-Zone Gross Domestic Product will be released at 11 this morning followed by Euro-Zone Household Consumption, Gross Fixed Capital and Euro-Zone Government Expenditure.
  • The European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will hold their policy meetings on Thursday
  • Most analysts expect the three central banks to continue their policies aimed at spurring growth in their economies, following on from reassurances by U.S. Federal Reserve officials that their stimulus programme remains in place.

 

