What you should know about the 3M spin off

US multinational conglomerate 3M is listing its healthcare business in a bid to streamline revenue and boost investor income. Find out everything we know so far about the 3M spin off.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
August 2, 2022 9:00 AM
Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

US multinational conglomerate 3M is listing its healthcare business in a bid to streamline revenue and boost investor income. Find out everything we know so far about the 3M spin off.

 

3M spin off explained

3M Co (MMM) announced on July 23 that it would be spinning off its healthcare business into a new listed company. This comes as a wave of other US companies – especially in the healthcare sector – have streamlined their businesses and boosted investor returns via spin offs and demergers.

3M as a whole has underperformed in recent years due to supply chain disruption, currency fluctuations and the rising cost of living. So, the spin off is an attempt to boost 3M’s value, and allow both the new business and the old to build on current revenues, and focus their resources more efficiently.

3M will retain a stake worth 19.9% in the medical supplies business but sell that holding off over time.

 

3M spin off date

There’s no date for the 3M spin off yet, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, depending on when it’s approved by regulators.

 

How much will the new company be worth?

3M’s health business could be worth as much as $45 billion by the company’s estimates. It had approximately $9 billion in annual sales according to the company’s reports, which accounts for almost a quarter of the company’s total revenue.

 

What will happen to 3M shares after the split?

3M shares have already seen a boost following the announcement, and the company will be hoping this marks the end of the downtrend it’s seen so far in 2022. The company’s share price was down 19.4% in the year to date, sitting at 134.12, but on the day of the announcement shares jumped up 4.9% to a closing price of 140.7.

3M will also be hoping that the spin off will draw a line under the litigation proceedings that have brought the company’s share price down over the last year. The healthcare giant has sought protection for the unit that makes earplugs for the military after over 290,000 military members said they suffered hearing damage as a result of the company’s products.

 

How to trade 3M shares with City Index

You can speculate on whether 3M shares will rise or fall in the run up to the demerger with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for ‘3M’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Alternatively, you can try out share trading risk free by signing up for our demo trading account.

 

Related tags: 3M Company Equities US equities Stocks US stocks

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest 3M Company articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 08:00 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      Today 02:00 AM
        channel_03
        US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 08:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.