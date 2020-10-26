EU indices under pressure | TA focus on Adidas

Friday, European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.62%, Germany's DAX 30 climbed 0.82%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.20% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.29%.EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE71% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher Friday.45% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 40% Thursday (below the 20D moving average).60% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 57% Thursday (below the 20D moving average).The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.83pt to 28.16, a new 52w high.SECTORS vs STOXX 6003mths relative high: Autos, Industrial3mths relative low: HealthcareEurope Best 3 sectorstravel & leisure, automobiles & parts, banksEurope worst 3 sectorstechnology, basic resources, chemicalsThe 10yr Bund yield rose 2bps to -0.57% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -18bps (below its 20D MA).GE 10:00: Oct Ifo expectations, exp.: 97.7GE 10:00: Oct Ifo Current Conditions, exp.: 89.2GE 10:00: Oct Ifo Business Climate, exp.: 93.4FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.65%FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.69%FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.68%In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD eased to 1.1836 and GBP/USD dropped further to 1.3025. USD/JPY edged up to 104.83.Spot gold fell to $1,900 an ounce.Siemens, an industrial manufacturing company, is nearing a deal to sell its mechanical drive unit to Carlyle Group for 2 billion euros, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.Adidas, a multinational apparel company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.From a daily point of view, the stock price is supported by a rising trend line drawn since March 2020. In addition, the Relative Strength Index is trading above the key horizontal support area at 45%. Above 265.5E, targets are set at the horizontal resistance at 290E and at the previous all-time high of January 2020 at 317.5E in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

EDF, an electric utility company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC.Galp Energia, a Portuguese oil and gas company, is expected to report 3Q results.Telecom Italia, an Italian telecommunications company, is planning a 5 billion euros fiber project in Italy, according to Bloomberg.