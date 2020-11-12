12 11 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | National Grid | Siemens| Merck KGaA | Deutsche Telekom...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2020 3:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices down this morning | TA focus on Merck KGaA

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks had another positive day. The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 1.08%, Germany's DAX added 0.40%, France's CAC 40 increased 0.48%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.35%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
64% of STOXX 600 constituents traded higher yesterday.
86% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 78% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).
81% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 79% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 1.95pt to 23.13, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
utilities, real estate, technology

Europe worst 3 sectors
insurance, media, construction & materials


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 2bps to -0.49% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 2bps to -21bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 08:00: Oct Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: -0.4%
GE 08:00: Oct Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM final, exp.: -0.4%
GE 08:00: Oct Inflation Rate MoM final, exp.: -0.2%
GE 08:00: Oct Inflation Rate YoY final, exp.: -0.2%
UK 08:00: Q3 Construction Orders YoY, exp.: -45%
UK 08:00: Sep Goods Trade Balance, exp.: £-9.01B
UK 08:00: Sep GDP YoY, exp.: -9.3%
UK 08:00: Sep Construction Output YoY, exp.: -13%
UK 08:00: Sep Industrial Production YoY, exp.: -6.4%
UK 08:00: Sep Industrial Production MoM, exp.: 0.3%
UK 08:00: Sep Manufacturing Production MoM, exp.: 0.7%
UK 08:00: Sep Manufacturing Production YoY, exp.: -8.4%
UK 08:00: Sep Balance of Trade, exp.: £1.4B
UK 08:00: Q3 Business Investment YoY Prel, exp.: -26.1%
UK 08:00: Q3 Business Investment QoQ Prel, exp.: -26.5%
UK 08:00: Sep GDP MoM, exp.: 2.1%
UK 08:00: Sep GDP 3-Mth Avg, exp.: 8%
UK 08:00: Q3 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel, exp.: -21.5%
UK 08:00: Q3 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel, exp.: -19.8%
UK 08:00: Q3 Labour Productivity QoQ Prel, exp.: -2%
UK 09:00: BoE Gov Bailey speech
EC 10:00: ECB Economic Bulletin
FR 10:00: IEA Oil Market Report
EC 10:50: ECB Guindos speech
EC 11:00: Sep Industrial Production YoY, exp.: -7.2%
EC 11:00: Sep Industrial Production MoM, exp.: 0.7%
EC 14:00: ECB Panetta speech
UK 15:00: Oct NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker, exp.: 15.2%
EC 15:15: ECB Mersch speech
EC 16:30: ECB Schnabel speech
EC 17:45: ECB President Lagarde speech
GE 19:00: Bundesbank Mauderer speech


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD was little changed at 1.1778 while GBP/USD slipped to 1.3215. USD/JPY retreated to 105.30.

Spot gold bounced to $1,870 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
National Grid, an electricity and gas utility company, announced that 1H underlying profit before tax slid 9% on year to 717 million pounds and underlying operating profit fell 12% to 1.15 billion pounds. The company proposed an interim dividend of 17.00p per share, up from 16.57p per share in the prior-year period.


#GERMANY#
Siemens, an industrial manufacturing conglomerate, announced that 4Q net income rose 28% on year to 1.88 billion euros and adjusted industrial businesses EBITA climbed 10% to 2.64 billion euros on revenue of 15.31 billion euros, down 6% (-3% on a comparable basis). The company proposed a dividend of 3.50 euros per share, down from 3.90 euros in the prior year. Regarding the outlook, the company stated: "Siemens expects moderate rise in net income for FY 2021 despite significant burdens from currency translation effects."

Deutsche Telekom, a telecommunications group, posted 3Q adjusted net profit grew 6.3% on year to 1.51 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA After Lease rose 49.6% to 9.69 billion euros on net revenue of 26.39 billion euros, up 31.9%. The company has raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA AL guidance to "at least 35 billion euros" from "around 34 billion euros" previously.

Merck KGaA, a science and technology company, reported that 3Q adjusted EPS jumped 73.3% on year to 2.34 euros and adjusted EBITDA rose 53.0% to 1.70 billion euros on net sales of 4.45 billion euros, up 9.7% (+7.2% organically). For the full-year, the company expects  organic net sales to grow 4% - 5% to 17.10 - 17.50 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA to increase by 6% - 8% to 5.05 - 5.25 billion euros.

From a technical point of view, the stock remains supported by a bullish trend line in place since June 2020 and its rising 50DMA. Furthermore, the RSI is trading above the key support at 45.25%. Above 126E, look towards the previous top of November at 140.35E and 145E in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

#BENELUX#
KBC, a financial group, posted 3Q net income increased 13.9% on year to 697 million euros on net interest income of 1.12 billion euros, down 4.4%.


#ITALY#
Generali, an insurance company, announced that 9-month adjusted net profit declined 12.1% on year to 1.48 billion euros while gross written premiums grew 0.3% to 51.99 billion euros. Meanwhile, the company said, subject to a positive regulatory position, it intends to distribute the second tranche of the 2019 dividend in 2021.


EX-DIVIDEND
Equinor (EQNR): $0.09, Ferguson (FERG): $2.082, Glaxosmithkline:19p, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA): $0.1665
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.