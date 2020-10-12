12 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they posted further gains on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 12, 2020 8:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures on the upside - Watch AAPL, TWTR, PEP

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they posted further gains on Friday. U.S President Donald Trump said in an interview that he wants to see a larger stimulus package than the one offered by either Democrats or Republicans.

No major economic data are expected in North America today.

European indices are on the upside. In Germany, September Wholesale Prices were released at +0.0%, vs -0.4% on month in August.

Asian indices closed in the green except the Japanese Nikkei. Japan's core machine orders grew 0.2% on month in August (-0.4% expected) and PPI fell 0.8% on year in September (-0.5% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. rose to 269 as of October 9 from 266 in the prior week, and rigs in Canada increased to 80 from 75, according to Baker Hughes.

Gold and U.S dollar are consolidating, amid bets on U.S fiscal stimulus.

Gold fell 8.64 dollars (-0.45%) to 1921.76 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.15pt to 93.204.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Apple (AAPL)'s price target was raised to 132 dollars from 111 dollars at RBC Capital.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Twitter (TWTR), the social network, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank. 

Pepsico (PEP), the international beverage and food company, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citi. 

United Airlines (UAL) was downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Barclays.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trade to watch
Today 08:34 AM
Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
Today 08:27 AM
AUD/USD outlook: RBA mins point to quarterly CPI figures for policy clues
Today 05:00 AM
The China A50 might hold 12k if these two key stocks can stabilise
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
Yesterday 11:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: Don’t Sleep on the Coiling AUD/USD!
Yesterday 04:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.