100B injection Eurozone Greek elections

- It emerged last night that the government and central bank are preparing to inject 100 billion pounds into the economy to escape recession amidst the eurozone crisis. Action from major economies saw US shares gain 155 points in yesterday’s session, with the Dow Jones Index closing at 10575.
- The FTSE had fallen 17 points at the close of trading yesterday to 5467. By 9.30am this morning the index was up 30 points on the day at 5505. RBS is the biggest riser up 6.5%. Lloyds and Barclays were also up 4.7% and 4.3% respectively.
- The DAX was up 40 points at 6180, and the CAC and DOW were also up at 3058, and 12722.
- The 9.30am UK Trade Balance figures were worse than expected at -10.1, having being forecast at -8.5. Later on today, at 2.55, the Prelim Consumer Sentiment figures are released for the USA.
- The Greek elections are to be held on Sunday which may determine the fate of the eurozone. If the Syrizia party are elected, the bail out deal with the EU and IMF is likely to be abandoned and we can expect the markets to be volatile surrounding this.