EU indices slightly up | TA focus on Saint-Gobain

Yesterday, European stocks ended mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.12%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.27% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.06%, while Germany's DAX 30 climbed 0.17%.EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE54% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.63% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 67% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).58% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 60% Tuesday (above the 20D moving average).The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.24pt to 24.97, a new 52w high.SECTORS vs STOXX 6003mths relative high: Media3mths relative low: EnergyEurope Best 3 sectorsbasic resources, automobiles & parts, chemicalsEurope worst 3 sectorstelecommunications, insurance, mediaThe 10yr Bund yield was unchanged to -0.51% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -20bps (below its 20D MA).GE 07:00: Aug Current Account, exp.: E20.0BGE 07:00: Aug Balance of Trade s.a, exp.: E18BGE 07:00: Aug Exports MoM s.a, exp.: 4.7%GE 07:00: Aug Imports MoM s.a, exp.: 1.1%GE 07:00: Aug Balance of Trade, exp.: E19.2BEC 08:25: ECB Schnabel speechEC 09:00: ECB Guindos speechUK 09:30: BoE FPC StatementEC 11:15: ECB Mersch speechEC 12:30: ECB Monetary Policy Meeting AccountsIn Asian trading hours, EUR/USD held gains at 1.1766 and GBP/USD edged up to 1.2925. USD/JPY was hovering around the 106.00 level.Spot gold was broadly flat at $1,887 an ounce.GVC Holdings, sports betting company, reported that 3Q group net gaming revenue (NGR) rose 12% on year (+14% at constant currency), with online NGR growing 26% (+28% at constant currency). The company said it now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 770 million to 790 million pounds, "approximately 50 million pounds ahead of previous expectations".Hargreaves Lansdown, a financial service group, issued a trading update for the three month period to September 30: "Net new business was £0.8 billion during the period (2019: £1.7bn, £0.8bn excluding back book transfers). (...) A positive market movement of £2.1 billion, combined with net new business has driven AUA to £106.9 billion as at 30 September 2020. (...) Revenue for the period was £143.7 million, up 12% on last year despite, on average, the FTSE All Share being down versus the comparative period by 18%."Saint-Gobain, a building materials company, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citigroup.From a daily point of view, the stock is supported by a rising internal trend line drawn since April. In addition, the three-month exponential moving average plays a support role, while the Relative Strenght Index is bouncing back above the key support at 49%. Above 34.1E, look for the previous top of December 2019 at 39.6E.Source: TradingView, GAIN CapitalACS, a civil and engineering construction company, was upgraded to "equalweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.Givaudan, a manufacturer of flavours and fragrances, reported that 3Q revenue was flat on year (+3.1% like-for-like) at 1.57 billion Swiss franc, and 9-month revenue was up 2.7% (+3.7% like-for-like) to 4.79 billion Swiss franc.Chr Hansen, a bioscience company, announced that 4Q profit from continuing operations fell 1.7% on year to 68 million euros while adjusted EBIT grew 3.6% to 98 million euros on revenue of 254 million euros, up 2.1%.Glencore (GLEN): $0.1, Telenor: NOK4.3, WPP Group:10p