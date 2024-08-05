Yen traders are likely already net long, VIX shorts plunge: COT report

We’ve seen a vast reduction of net-short exposure to yen futures over the past four weeks. And with the yen rising over 4% since Tuesday's close, it’s likely large specs are already net long.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:43 AM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report - as of Tuesday, 30th July 2024:

  • Futures traders increased their net-long exposure to the US dollar across all currencies by US $6.3 billion last week, although the US dollar index fell -1% on Friday
  • Net-long exposure to GBP/USD futures fell from a record high by -27% (-30.1k contracts from 111.4k contracts)
  • Traders flipped to net-short exposure to commodities for the first time in 8 years (using a basket of 20 futures contracts)
  • Net-long exposure to CAD futures rose to a record high among large speculators and asset managers and large speculators
  • Large specs flipped to net-short exposure to NZD/USD futures and increased net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures for a second week
  • Asset managers reduced net-long exposure to S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones futures (yet remain defiantly long to the S&P and Nasdaq)
20240805cotNetCI 20240805cotRankCI

 

 

US dollar positioning (IMM data) – COT report:

Traders increased their net-long exposure to the US dollar futures (in aggregate) by $6.3 billion dollars last week. Yet the weak Nonfarm payrolls report saw the US dollar plunge 1% on Friday on recession bets. If we truly are heading towards (or already in) a recession, there should come a point where the US dollar becomes a safe haven irrespective of how many cuts the Fed could be facing. And as traders remain net-long USD futures in aggregate, we may find that comes sooner than later.

However, specifically looking at positioning on US dollar index futures shows that while asset managers remain net long, they have reduced their net bullish exposure by around 50% in the past four weeks. This is a metric to keep an eye on, but there could be some support for the US dollar index even if momentum for prices points lower for now.  

20240805cotUSD

 

  

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

 

JPY/USD (Japanese yen futures) positioning – COT report:

An established downtrend has been in place on yen futures for over 12 years. Yet the near 12% surge over the past three weeks has some speculating that we may have seen a significant low on the yen (or high on USD/JPY). What is most impressive above the yen rally is that large speculators had pushed their net-short exposure to a 17-year high, and very close to reaching a record high. Asset managers were already at a record high. Yet by last Tuesday, they have reduced their net-short exposure by around 60%.  

Short covering has been the main cause, but we have also seen a gradual rise in long bets in recent weeks. And if we consider that the yen rose a further 6% between Wednesday and Friday (which the COT data does no capture) then we could find that large speculators and asset managers are very close to net-long exposure. Assuming they’re not already.

The BOJ are the most hawkish they have been in years, and investors are wading back into the bond market on bets that the Fed may be forced to cut by 50bp increments. Wall Street has been battered on bets the US may already be in a recession, and that has further benefitted the yen.

20240805cotJPY

 

Commodity FX (AUD, CAD, NZD) – COT report:

As noted above, traders flipped to net-short commodity FX futures for the first time in eight years (using a basket of 20commodities from the CME exchange). It is therefore not surprising to bears show a keen interest in commodity FX pairs AUD, CAD and NZD.

Large specs and asset managers pushed their net-short exposure to CAD futures to another record high, increased their net-short exposure to AUD/USD for a second week, and large specs flipped to net-short exposure. And should appetite for risk remain dented, it leaves plenty of scope for bears to return in force on AUD/USD and NZD/USD.

20240805commodityFX

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

 

Metals futures (gold, silver, copper) – COT report:

Not even the safety of gold escaped the bearish sweep of the commodity space last week, with net-long exposure to key metals markets falling in tandem. Large specs have reduced net-long exposure by around -33k contracts over the past two weeks, and are just 24.5k net long. Managed funds are on the cusp of flipping to net-short exposure (and they may already be following Friday’s weak NFP report).

Longs and shorts were reduced for silver futures as traders ran for cover. But it is interest to note that short interest did not pick up meaningfully last week for gold, silver for copper futures. So for now at least, we’re seemingly witnessing a flush of weaker bulls as opposed to an onslaught of bears hitting the metals market.

20240805cotMetals

 

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 futures positioning – COT report:

The Nasdaq 100 officially entered a correction last week, having fallen just over the -10% threshold from its high. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are yet to join the ‘correction club’ with their respective -5.6% and -4.6% retracements, but with Wall Street lower and the VIX surging things are clearly not quite right for bulls.

Net-long exposure was lower for all three futures indices last week, but not by an alarming rate. In fact, asset managers remain defiantly net-long the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 with all things considered. Therefore, at this stage I’m leaning towards the current retracements being just that, and not a major top.

20240805cotWallStreet

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

 

Volatility Index (VIX) futures - COT report:

Asset managers may appear comfortable with Wall Street indices, but they have shed a considerable level of shorts overt the past four week, resulting in net-short exposure plunging by 70% over this time. It strongly suggests real money traders were already wary of the Wall Street selloff and stronger case for Fed cuts. This also coincides with a surge into bonds on bets the Fed would be forced to cut more than they were letting on.

20240805cotVIX

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment USD/JPY Gold AUD/USD

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Watching yield spreads for clues on when the rout may reverse
Today 12:42 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA meeting, speeches and ISM in focus
Yesterday 06:00 PM
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Yesterday 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
August 3, 2024 12:00 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
August 2, 2024 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

japan_07
Traders ditched commodity FX, metals for yen, franc: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 29, 2024 01:25 AM
    indices_screen
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 22, 2024 02:47 AM
      Market chart
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD traders flipped to net-long exposure: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 15, 2024 01:00 AM
        USD_candlestick
        Yen, AUD/USD, Gold, Dow Jones Analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 9, 2024 02:32 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.