Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:26 PM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The BOJ held their interest rate at 0.25%, but it seems there was still some hope they might have raised rates, given the yen's response. Even if the odds of a hike yesterday were greatly diminished, just a few weeks ago the odds firmly backed one. Furthermore, their tone was quite dovish, indicating that the central bank is in no rush to raise rates. While I suspect they will be in a better position to next year, yesterday’s moves were in the response to any hopes of an imminent hike dying a sudden death.

20241220forex

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

The Japanese yen was the clear laggard among FX majors on Thursday, with most of them far exceeding their average daily ranges. Only NZD/JPY failed to exceed its 10-day ATR as the Kiwi dollar faced selling pressure due to a weak and recessionary GDP report. Growth contracted for a second quarter in New Zealand to confirm a technical recession.

 

  • CHF/JPY was the strongest major against the yen, rising 2% during its best day in two years
  • GBP/JPY smashed its way above the 2015 high in style, and in line with my bullish bias.
  • USD/JPY reached a 5-month high during its most bullish day in six weeks

20241220chfjpy

 

The Bank of England held interest rates at 4.75% as expected, although three MPC members voted to cut as opposed to two. This makes it slightly less dovish than expected, prompting the pound to further ground against the US dollar and send GBP/USD to within pips of its November low.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis:

ASX futures have fallen around -5.4% from the December high, but the November low is close by and bearish momentum is waning. The daily bullish RSI (2) has formed a bullish divergence within the oversold zone and post-FOMC price action has made hard work of continued losses (looking at price action on the 1-hour chart). A bullish divergence has also formed on the 1-hour RSI (14).

 

The November low is so close that I suspect the market will try and break it early in today’s session. But I am sceptical prices will close beneath it today, given Wall Street indices held their ground above their FOMC lows and we’re at that time of year that indices tend to rally.

 

I’m not looking for strong gains, but I see the potential to at least partially retrace from of their FOMC losses.

20241220asx200D1

 

Also, we’re at that time of year that indices tend to do well irrespective of fundamentals. The average daily returns for the ASX 200 tend to be positive alongside a positive win rate between December 19th – 30th.

20241220asx200

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 10:30 – JP CPI
  • 11:30 – AU housing credit
  • 12:00 – CN loan prime rate
  • 13:00 – NZ credit card spending
  • 18:00 – UK retail sales
  • 23:30 – FOMC Daly speaks
  • 00:30 – US PCE inflation

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX Indices Yen Forex CHF/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Yesterday 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Yesterday 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
December 18, 2024 10:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
By:
Matt Simpson
December 18, 2024 10:16 PM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 17, 2024 10:06 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 16, 2024 09:52 PM
        Gold_bar
        A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 12, 2024 10:48 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.