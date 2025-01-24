Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$

Key Events Next Week:

FOMC Meeting (Wednesday)

US Advance GDP (Thursday)

Tokyo Core CPI (Friday)

US Core PCE (Friday)

BOJ Policies and USDJPY Reaction

The Yen’s reaction to the BOJ’s recent policies has been more measured compared to its movement in July 2024, following a 25bps rate hike. In 2025, the market preemptively priced in the hike, causing USDJPY to retrace nearly 2.5% from its 159-peak to the 154-price zone. Currently, the USDJPY pair is testing critical support levels, with a move below 153.60 necessary to confirm further downside momentum.

The BOJ’s rate hike, alongside its stance on wage growth, inflation aligning with the government’s 2% target, and Japan's moderately recovering economy, has provided some stabilization. However, the influence of external factors such as the upcoming FOMC meeting and market uncertainties surrounding Trump-driven policies may dictate the next significant move.