Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$

Key Events Next Week:
- FOMC Meeting (Wednesday)
- US Advance GDP (Thursday)
- Tokyo Core CPI (Friday)
- US Core PCE (Friday)
BOJ Policies and USDJPY Reaction
The Yen’s reaction to the BOJ’s recent policies has been more measured compared to its movement in July 2024, following a 25bps rate hike. In 2025, the market preemptively priced in the hike, causing USDJPY to retrace nearly 2.5% from its 159-peak to the 154-price zone. Currently, the USDJPY pair is testing critical support levels, with a move below 153.60 necessary to confirm further downside momentum.
The BOJ’s rate hike, alongside its stance on wage growth, inflation aligning with the government’s 2% target, and Japan's moderately recovering economy, has provided some stabilization. However, the influence of external factors such as the upcoming FOMC meeting and market uncertainties surrounding Trump-driven policies may dictate the next significant move.