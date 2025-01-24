Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$

USDJPY, Gold Forecast: The Japanese Yen stabilizes amid the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) rate hike decision, while gold surpasses the $2,730 barrier eyeing all-time highs.

Today 9:13 AM
Key Events Next Week:

  • FOMC Meeting (Wednesday)
  • US Advance GDP (Thursday)
  • Tokyo Core CPI (Friday)
  • US Core PCE (Friday)

BOJ Policies and USDJPY Reaction

The Yen’s reaction to the BOJ’s recent policies has been more measured compared to its movement in July 2024, following a 25bps rate hike. In 2025, the market preemptively priced in the hike, causing USDJPY to retrace nearly 2.5% from its 159-peak to the 154-price zone. Currently, the USDJPY pair is testing critical support levels, with a move below 153.60 necessary to confirm further downside momentum.

The BOJ’s rate hike, alongside its stance on wage growth, inflation aligning with the government’s 2% target, and Japan's moderately recovering economy, has provided some stabilization. However, the influence of external factors such as the upcoming FOMC meeting and market uncertainties surrounding Trump-driven policies may dictate the next significant move.

