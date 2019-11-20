Yen Pairs Test Key Support Whilst Phase One Sits On A Knife Edge

Whilst the constant stream of hot and cold trade headlines risk trade-tease fatigue among market participants it’s possible we’re at an inflection point which could impact risk sentiment, one way or another.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2019 8:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Whilst the constant stream of hot and cold trade headlines risk trade-tease fatigue among market participants (for which I am guilty as charged…) it’s possible we’re at an inflection point which could impact risk sentiment, one way or another.

A phase one deal is looking less and less likely and has all but been pushed back into next year. Trump has been quite vocal that he expects to get the deal he wants with China or the tariffs delays will be removed. So, reports today that China isn’t “stepping up” should be taken seriously as it indicates that China aren’t concerned with the tariffs, and are in no rush to sign the phase one trade deal Trump so desperately wants. Add into the mix that Trump is considering signing the Hong Kong peace treaty (which China has condemned yesterday) and we have all the ingredients for the trade deal to fall apart whilst equities remains just off their record highs and JPY pairs are testing key lows.

We noted previously that several JPY pairs pointed towards a ‘risk reversal’, and the anticipated corrections have since come to fruition. Yet now we see that these corrections could turn into something more sinister if key support levels are broken. And perhaps a trade deal, or lack of could be the trigger.



USD/JPY: The bearish wedge remains in play and a lower high has formed to suggest a change in trend is at least trying to occur. Yet we clearly need support to break with momentum (and likely soon) for this scenario to remain alive.

  • Near-term bias remains bearish below 109.07, although it would take a break above 109.48 to invalidate the bearish wedge.
  • A break below 108.23 assumes a run towards the base of the wedge around 104.50, although interim support levels near 106.50 and 108 can be used as bearish targets.

 

AUD/JPY: There’s potential for a bearish wedge to form, although the pattern is still within its infancy so would require at least one more cycle higher. Besides, price action is already considering a break of the lower trendline and is clearly taking notice of resistance at 74.32.

  • Near-term bias remains bearish beneath 74.32.
  • A clear break of the trendline assumes and eventual run for the 2019 low, although interim support levels at 72.53, 71.70 and 71.66/71.00 can also be used as targets.
  • A break above 74.23 the bearish wedge is till forming, so we’d monitor prices to form another marginal high before turning lower once more. Therefore, a break above 74.32 would switch the bias to near-term bullish.

 

CAD/JPY: The interesting thing with CAD/JPY is that it’s about to either confirm of invalidate two potential patterns; a bullish and a bullish channel. The bullish channel was flagged in prior analysis and perfectly marked the top of its rally through October, and price action is now testing the lower bounds of the bullish channel and bullish wedge.

  • Given the lack of news flow its possible prices may consolidate, yet keep in mind that JPY pairs are sensitive to trade developments (trade optimism would be bullish for xxx/JPY or bearish if talks sour)
  • Bias remains neutral until we see momentum invalidate or confirm either pattern.
  • However, we we’re bullish on AUD/CAD over the near-term, CAD/JPY could be the better short than AUD/JPY is we see broader JPY strength.
  • A clear break of yesterday’s low assumes a run towards 80.00.
  • TO consider bullish setups, we’d want to see bullish momentum hold within the bullish channel and break out of the bullish wedge. Under this scenario, bulls could target the base of the wedge around 83.50.

 


Related tags: Trade War China

Latest market news

View more
Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
Today 10:30 AM
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Yesterday 01:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade War articles

Gold nuggets
Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, Gold
By:
Fiona Cincotta
June 29, 2022 07:26 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    Hang Seng enters bull market but resistance looms
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 28, 2022 03:19 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      The Hang Seng leads the way (lower), 13k key for Nasdaq 100
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 14, 2022 04:26 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        The Hang Seng remains in freefall, Alibaba below 100
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 9, 2022 03:21 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.