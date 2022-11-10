WTI’s trend break more good news re inflation

Today’s US inflation report sent everything rocketing higher as investors priced out the risks of a further 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed in December and reduced their expectations about the terminal interest rate. The annual CPI print of 7.7% was much weaker than expected and represented a sharp drop from 8.2% recorded in the previous month. For inflation watchers, this was good news. Also good is news is the recent fall in some energy prices. Crude oil’s break of this trend line may lead to further falls in oil prices, and thus help lower inflation even more.
How to trade with City Index
You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:
-
Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer
• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore
- Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
- Place the trade
Latest market news
Today 05:00 PM
Today 02:38 PM
Today 01:16 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest WTI/USD articles
Yesterday 04:30 PM
February 10, 2025 04:45 PM
January 29, 2025 04:52 PM
January 23, 2025 08:08 PM